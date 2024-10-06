Newey slams FIA after falling for fake claim

Amanda Newey has criticised the FIA in a since deleted post after falling for a fake Hawk Tuah girl claim regarding the United States Grand Prix.

Adrian Newey’s wife has had to get used to media speculation in 2024, after her husband announced his exit from Red Bull and his next career move was eagerly anticipated.

Amanda took to social media on various occasions to point out the ridiculous speculation, with Newey tied to just about every team on the grid.

The legendary designer finally signed for Aston Martin, and he will join the team in March 2025 as their managing technical partner.

Amanda Newey calls out FIA in bizarre reference

Since the Singapore GP, the FIA have come under increased scrutiny after president Mohammed Ben Sulayem announced they would be clamping down on drivers’ swearing.

Their decision left many frustrated, including Max Verstappen who proceeded to describe his car as ‘f****d’ in a subsequent press conference earning him a community service type punishment.

Alongside Verstappen and other paddock figures, Newey’s wife has criticised the FIA in a bizarre reference.

In a deleted tweet, Newey commented on a hoax that Hawk Tuah girl, Haliey Welch, would be waving the chequered flag at the US Grand Prix, annoyed that F1 criticised drivers swearing but not the adult nature of Hawk Tuah’s fame.

“If this is true, I can’t wait for the F1 commentators to explain “Hawk Tuah” and “What’s good for the hole is not good for the soul” to a younger audience,” Newey wrote on X.

“In the meantime FIA “Drivers can't swear” so F1 “Lets get Hayey Welch [meaning Haliey Welch] to wave the flag” The world has gone nuts.”

Fans were quick to point out in the replies that it was a hoax, with Amanda Newey openly accepting her mistake and subsequently deleted her tweets.

