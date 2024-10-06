Kelly Piquet reveals UNUSUAL Verstappen nickname

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet has revealed an unusual nickname for the three-time Formula 1 world champion.

Verstappen celebrated his birthday earlier this week, with the Red Bull star turning 27 years old on September 30th.

Piquet and Verstappen have been dating since 2021, and naturally, Verstappen's partner was keen to celebrate the occasion with a public social media post.

Piquet often shares pictures of herself and Verstappen on social media, but this time, in doing so, she let slip what she calls Max behind the scenes.

Max Verstappen recently celebrated his 27th birthday

Kelly Piquet is often seen in the F1 paddock showing support for Verstappen

Kelly Piquet reveals Max Verstappen nickname

In the post shared on her Instagram story, Piquet revealed that Verstappen's nickname is 'Mashy', hinting at an exciting year ahead for the F1 champion in his birthday post.

Posting a picture of herself and Verstappen enjoying a romantic moment, Piquet captioned the image: "Happy Birthday Mashy. To a very special year ahead."

Piquet later followed this up with another picture of herself and Verstappen, this time, though, Piquet's daughter Penelope also featured in the image.

This time, the Brazilian's caption of choice: "I love us."

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet sharing a romantic moment

Penelope and Max have become infamous for their cute moments together on social media, with Piquet's daughter often gatecrashing Verstappen's Twitch streams.

Penelope is not Verstappen's daughter, however. She is the child of Piquet's former partner and ex-Red Bull driver Danil Kvyat.

Aside from Verstappen's birthday, Kelly Piquet also uses her social platform to bring important issues to light.

Recently, for example, she highlighted the plight of the Amazon rainforest due to deforestation and climate change and has also spoken out against online abuse previously.

