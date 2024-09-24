close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet points out concerning issue on social media

Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet points out concerning issue on social media

Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet points out concerning issue on social media

Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet points out concerning issue on social media

Kelly Piquet - the partner of Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen - has used her platform for good once again, calling out a major issue on social media.

The 35-year-old hails from Brazil and is also the daughter of three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet.

READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver

Coincidentally, she is also in a relationship with another three-time world champion, going public with Verstappen in 2021.

Piquet also previously dated former F1 driver Danil Kvyat, with whom she had a child in 2019.

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'

Kelly Piquet has been in a relationship with Max Verstappen since 2021

Kelly Piquet highlights major environmental crisis

The Brazilian frequently shares pictures of their daughter Penelope, or ‘P’ as she is affectionately nicknamed, on social media, often missing out on paddock appearances to support her child.

Piquet has also used her social media to promote causes she cares about including the recent crisis in the Amazon which is seeing ‘record-breaking’ fires.

She re-shared a reel via her Instagram page from @earthlyeducation, that depicted the disastrous impact deforestation and climate change is having on the region and its inhabitants.

“The Amazon is one fire. This catastrophic situation deserves global attention - the international community must care, and act. Protecting the Amazon in a massive climate solution. We need a @fossilfueltreaty,” the caption underneath the post read.

Piquet has previously demonstrated her passion for environmental causes and has used her platform to support sustainability and to fight plastic waste.

In 2023 Piquet collaborated with Opp Swimwear and Plastic Bank, where they succeeded in ‘diverting 256,747 plastic bottles’ from the ocean.

READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP

Related

Max Verstappen Mercedes Kelly Piquet Nelson Piquet Instagram Penelope
Kelly Piquet enjoys 'beautiful' trip away as Verstappen's woes persist
F1 News & Gossip

Kelly Piquet enjoys 'beautiful' trip away as Verstappen's woes persist

  • September 19, 2024 01:00
F1 champion SLAMS false rumors circulating on social media
F1 Social

F1 champion SLAMS false rumors circulating on social media

  • September 5, 2024 05:00

Latest News

F1 Social

Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet points out concerning issue on social media

  • 2 uur geleden
Singapore Grand Prix

Outcome revealed after Verstappen and Norris cars inspected post-Singapore GP

  • Today 03:00
Max Verstappen

Verstappen hints at LEAVING F1 as champ slams 'silly' rules

  • Today 01:00
NASCAR

Hamlin makes exciting NASCAR declaration after SURVIVING playoff cut at Bristol

  • Today 00:00
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo RETIREMENT discussion emerges amid last F1 race rumors

  • Yesterday 23:00
IndyCar

IndyCar team 'DROP' driver ahead of 2025

  • Yesterday 22:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x