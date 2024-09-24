Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet points out concerning issue on social media

Kelly Piquet - the partner of Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen - has used her platform for good once again, calling out a major issue on social media.

The 35-year-old hails from Brazil and is also the daughter of three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet.

Coincidentally, she is also in a relationship with another three-time world champion, going public with Verstappen in 2021.

Piquet also previously dated former F1 driver Danil Kvyat, with whom she had a child in 2019.

Kelly Piquet has been in a relationship with Max Verstappen since 2021

Kelly Piquet highlights major environmental crisis

The Brazilian frequently shares pictures of their daughter Penelope, or ‘P’ as she is affectionately nicknamed, on social media, often missing out on paddock appearances to support her child.

Piquet has also used her social media to promote causes she cares about including the recent crisis in the Amazon which is seeing ‘record-breaking’ fires.

She re-shared a reel via her Instagram page from @earthlyeducation, that depicted the disastrous impact deforestation and climate change is having on the region and its inhabitants.

“The Amazon is one fire. This catastrophic situation deserves global attention - the international community must care, and act. Protecting the Amazon in a massive climate solution. We need a @fossilfueltreaty,” the caption underneath the post read.

Piquet has previously demonstrated her passion for environmental causes and has used her platform to support sustainability and to fight plastic waste.

In 2023 Piquet collaborated with Opp Swimwear and Plastic Bank, where they succeeded in ‘diverting 256,747 plastic bottles’ from the ocean.

