Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet points out concerning issue on social media
Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet points out concerning issue on social media
Kelly Piquet - the partner of Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen - has used her platform for good once again, calling out a major issue on social media.
The 35-year-old hails from Brazil and is also the daughter of three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet.
READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver
Coincidentally, she is also in a relationship with another three-time world champion, going public with Verstappen in 2021.
Piquet also previously dated former F1 driver Danil Kvyat, with whom she had a child in 2019.
READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'
Kelly Piquet highlights major environmental crisis
The Brazilian frequently shares pictures of their daughter Penelope, or ‘P’ as she is affectionately nicknamed, on social media, often missing out on paddock appearances to support her child.
Piquet has also used her social media to promote causes she cares about including the recent crisis in the Amazon which is seeing ‘record-breaking’ fires.
She re-shared a reel via her Instagram page from @earthlyeducation, that depicted the disastrous impact deforestation and climate change is having on the region and its inhabitants.
“The Amazon is one fire. This catastrophic situation deserves global attention - the international community must care, and act. Protecting the Amazon in a massive climate solution. We need a @fossilfueltreaty,” the caption underneath the post read.
Piquet has previously demonstrated her passion for environmental causes and has used her platform to support sustainability and to fight plastic waste.
In 2023 Piquet collaborated with Opp Swimwear and Plastic Bank, where they succeeded in ‘diverting 256,747 plastic bottles’ from the ocean.
READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet points out concerning issue on social media
- 2 uur geleden
Outcome revealed after Verstappen and Norris cars inspected post-Singapore GP
- Today 03:00
Verstappen hints at LEAVING F1 as champ slams 'silly' rules
- Today 01:00
Hamlin makes exciting NASCAR declaration after SURVIVING playoff cut at Bristol
- Today 00:00
Ricciardo RETIREMENT discussion emerges amid last F1 race rumors
- Yesterday 23:00
IndyCar team 'DROP' driver ahead of 2025
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov