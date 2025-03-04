IndyCar star reveals HACK in social media disaster

IndyCar and ex-Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean has revealed that he's lost control of his own Facebook account.

The veteran racer spent four years racing in IndyCar before this year, when he failed to to find a full time drive and moved into endurance racing instead.

The French driver finished his career with Haas, where he suffered a serious accident during his final season in F1 at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, where he hit the wall at almost 120 miles-per-hour and his Haas burst into flames.

Grosjean was stuck in the car for 28 seconds before he managed to get out, and his injuries consisted of minor burn injuries to his hands and ankles, with the halo attributed to saving his life.

Grosjean was involved in a major crash in 2020

Romain Grosjean has since raced in IndyCar

Grosjean reveals Facebook hacking

Since leaving F1, Grosjean has gone on to race in American series IndyCar where he secured six podiums and three pole positions, but he failed to obtain a full-time seat for the 2025 season.

Instead, the 38-year-old will act as reserve driver for PREMA, but will continue to compete in the 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship where he finished P12 during the season opening race at Daytona.

The Frenchman has recently made headlines however after it he revealed on social media that he had fallen victim to a hacker, where he pleaded with the Facebook to help him.

“Dear Facebook, my page got hacked and I can’t find anyways to contact you. Please help me. Thank you,” he wrote on X.

