McLaren star OUT of St Pete GP as championship contender crashes on first lap

There was a huge early crash at the Grand Prix of St Petersburg with the 2025 IndyCar season getting underway in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon.

The front of the field got away well under green, with pole sitter Scott McLaughlin leading the likes of Colton Herta, Felix Rosenqvist, and Marcus Armstrong through the first few corners.

However, before the first lap was out, championship contender Will Power and McLaren driver Nolan Siegel came together, causing huge damage to their cars and putting both of them out of the race, as well as rookie Louis Foster.

As a result, the full course caution was thrown as the cars began to be cleared from the track, with many drivers opting to dive into the pits for a change of rubber once the pit lane was opened.

The new season begins with chaos! 😳



A stack-up collects multiple cars on the opening lap.



📺: #FirestoneGP on FOX pic.twitter.com/FyJmrbBXj5 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) March 2, 2025

Three drivers out early in St Petersburg

If anything, the incident highlights just how treacherous it can be starting in the middle of a huge pack of cars in IndyCar.

Siegel, Power and Foster had started the races in P11, P13 and P16 and their crash came about as a result of the field backing up and the domino effect that ensued.

It is perhaps most devastating for Louis Foster given that he is a rookie.

With just a 17-race calendar, every lap is more experience for the young Brit who will now sit out the remaining 99 laps in St. Pete.

