IndyCar: St Pete Grand Prix starting lineup with penalties applied
IndyCar: St Pete Grand Prix starting lineup with penalties applied
The starting lineup for the 2025 IndyCar season opener is officially set after an exciting qualifying session on Saturday afternoon.
The St Pete Grand Prix is now just hours away, with Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin set to start from pole after putting in a stunning lap around the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.
READ MORE: IndyCar Race Today: St Pete Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
McLaughlin's lap time was just enough to edge Andretti Global's Colton Herta, but it will be fascinating to see how the pair get on during Sunday's race.
Of course, they will not be the only ones eyeing a victory, with the likes of Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Armstrong and Scott Dixon all set to start inside the top six.
However, a victory may be out of reach for McLaren's Pato O'Ward after a disastrous qualifying saw him exit in the first round on Saturday. As a result, the Mexican driver will start Sunday's GP all the way down in 23rd position.
With all of that said, let's take a look at today's starting lineup in full, with any overnight penalties that may or may not have been dished out applied.
READ MORE: IndyCar Qualifying Results: Pato O'Ward suffers NIGHTMARE as Team Penske star takes pole
IndyCar St Pete Grand Prix starting lineup
After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's IndyCar race in St. Petersburg, with lap times from the final stage of qualifying —the fast six — included.
|Starting Position
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Fastest Six Lap Time
|1st
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|59.4624s
|2nd
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|59.6393s
|3rd
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|59.6989s
|4th
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|59.8278s
|5th
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|59.8663s
|6th
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|59.9216s
|7th
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|N/A
|8th
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|N/A
|9th
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|N/A
|10th
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|11th
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|12th
|Rinus VeeKay
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|N/A
|13th
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|14th
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|N/A
|15th
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|N/A
|16th
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|N/A
|17th
|David Malukas
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|18th
|Robert Shwartzman
|Prema Racing
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|19th
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|20th
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|21st
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|N/A
|22nd
|Conor Daly
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|23rd
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|24th
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|25th
|Jacob Abel
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|N/A
|26th
|Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|27th
|Callum Ilott
|Prema Racing
|Chevrolet
|N/A
READ MORE: IndyCar announce HUGE change for iconic race
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series: COTA starting lineup with penalties applied
- 11 minutes ago
IndyCar Race Today: St Pete Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 41 minutes ago
IndyCar: St Pete Grand Prix starting lineup with penalties applied
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR chief issues statement ahead of COTA race after MAJOR driver punishment
- Today 03:00
NASCAR star announces RETIREMENT verdict
- Today 01:45
Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI announce MASSIVE new deal ahead of COTA race
- Today 01:07