IndyCar: St Pete Grand Prix starting lineup with penalties applied

The starting lineup for the 2025 IndyCar season opener is officially set after an exciting qualifying session on Saturday afternoon.

The St Pete Grand Prix is now just hours away, with Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin set to start from pole after putting in a stunning lap around the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

McLaughlin's lap time was just enough to edge Andretti Global's Colton Herta, but it will be fascinating to see how the pair get on during Sunday's race.

Of course, they will not be the only ones eyeing a victory, with the likes of Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Armstrong and Scott Dixon all set to start inside the top six.

However, a victory may be out of reach for McLaren's Pato O'Ward after a disastrous qualifying saw him exit in the first round on Saturday. As a result, the Mexican driver will start Sunday's GP all the way down in 23rd position.

With all of that said, let's take a look at today's starting lineup in full, with any overnight penalties that may or may not have been dished out applied.

IndyCar St Pete Grand Prix starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's IndyCar race in St. Petersburg, with lap times from the final stage of qualifying —the fast six — included.

Starting Position Driver Team Manufacturer Fastest Six Lap Time 1st Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 59.4624s 2nd Colton Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda 59.6393s 3rd Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 59.6989s 4th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 59.8278s 5th Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 59.8663s 6th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 59.9216s 7th Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda N/A 8th Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda N/A 9th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda N/A 10th Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet N/A 11th Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet N/A 12th Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Honda N/A 13th Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet N/A 14th Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda N/A 15th Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda N/A 16th Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda N/A 17th David Malukas A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet N/A 18th Robert Shwartzman Prema Racing Chevrolet N/A 19th Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet N/A 20th Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet N/A 21st Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda N/A 22nd Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet N/A 23rd Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet N/A 24th Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet N/A 25th Jacob Abel Dale Coyne Racing Honda N/A 26th Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet N/A 27th Callum Ilott Prema Racing Chevrolet N/A

