IndyCar Qualifying Results: Pato O'Ward suffers NIGHTMARE as Team Penske star takes pole
IndyCar Qualifying Results: Pato O'Ward suffers NIGHTMARE as Team Penske star takes pole
The starting grid for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has been set, with Scott McLaughlin coming out on top in the fast six and Pato O'Ward suffering a nightmare start to the IndyCar season.
Team Penske star McLaughlin set an impressive lap time of 59.4624 seconds around the streets of St. Pete in the final qualifying round, edging the likes of Andretti Global's Colton Herta and Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist for the pole.
READ MORE: IndyCar 2025: St Pete Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Rosenqvist was one of two MSR cars to make it into the top four, with Marcus Armstrong set to start fourth on Sunday. McLaren's Christian Lundgaard and Chip Ganassi's Scott Dixon rounded out the top six in qualifying and will start in P5 and P6, respectively.
Lundgaard's McLaren team-mate O'Ward, meanwhile, crashed out in the first round despite being one of the favorites for this year's championship. O'Ward was one of two former St Pete Grand Prix winners to do so, with Will Power also suffering the same fate.
As a result, the Mexican will now start the race in P23 on Sunday, whilst Power starts in a healthier P13.
With all of that said, let's take a look at the qualifying results in full and the lineup for Sunday's GP!
READ MORE: Team Penske hand SHOCK test to former Red Bull F1 star
IndyCar St Pete qualifying results and starting lineup
After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's IndyCar race in St. Petersburg, with lap times from the final stage of qualifying —the fastest six — included.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Fastest Six Lap Time
|1st
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|59.4624s
|2nd
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|59.6393s
|3rd
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|59.6989s
|4th
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|59.8278s
|5th
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|59.8663s
|6th
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|59.9216s
|7th
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|N/A
|8th
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|N/A
|9th
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|N/A
|10th
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|11th
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|12th
|Rinus VeeKay
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|N/A
|13th
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|14th
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|N/A
|15th
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|N/A
|16th
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|N/A
|17th
|David Malukas
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|18th
|Robert Shwartzman
|Prema Racing
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|19th
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|20th
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|21st
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|N/A
|22nd
|Conor Daly
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|23rd
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|24th
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|25th
|Jacob Abel
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|N/A
|26th
|Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|N/A
|27th
|Callum Ilott
|Prema Racing
|Chevrolet
|N/A
READ MORE: IndyCar announce HUGE change for iconic race
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
IndyCar Qualifying Results: Pato O'Ward suffers NIGHTMARE as Team Penske star takes pole
- 38 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton FIRES BACK at brutal Toto Wolff criticism as strong statement issued
- 1 uur geleden
Red Bull chief Christian Horner SLAMS F1 rival in X-RATED verdict
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Michael Jordan-owned team dominate at COTA as 23XI star secures STUNNING pole
- 2 uur geleden
OFFICIAL: F1 team suffer BLOW as championship-winning driver announces exit
- Today 18:00
Huge Red Bull F1 update announced as driver SPLIT revealed
- Today 16:30