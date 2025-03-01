IndyCar Qualifying Results: Pato O'Ward suffers NIGHTMARE as Team Penske star takes pole

The starting grid for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has been set, with Scott McLaughlin coming out on top in the fast six and Pato O'Ward suffering a nightmare start to the IndyCar season.

Team Penske star McLaughlin set an impressive lap time of 59.4624 seconds around the streets of St. Pete in the final qualifying round, edging the likes of Andretti Global's Colton Herta and Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist for the pole.

READ MORE: IndyCar 2025: St Pete Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Rosenqvist was one of two MSR cars to make it into the top four, with Marcus Armstrong set to start fourth on Sunday. McLaren's Christian Lundgaard and Chip Ganassi's Scott Dixon rounded out the top six in qualifying and will start in P5 and P6, respectively.

Lundgaard's McLaren team-mate O'Ward, meanwhile, crashed out in the first round despite being one of the favorites for this year's championship. O'Ward was one of two former St Pete Grand Prix winners to do so, with Will Power also suffering the same fate.

As a result, the Mexican will now start the race in P23 on Sunday, whilst Power starts in a healthier P13.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the qualifying results in full and the lineup for Sunday's GP!

READ MORE: Team Penske hand SHOCK test to former Red Bull F1 star

IndyCar St Pete qualifying results and starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's IndyCar race in St. Petersburg, with lap times from the final stage of qualifying —the fastest six — included.

Position Driver Team Manufacturer Fastest Six Lap Time 1st Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 59.4624s 2nd Colton Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda 59.6393s 3rd Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 59.6989s 4th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 59.8278s 5th Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 59.8663s 6th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 59.9216s 7th Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda N/A 8th Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda N/A 9th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda N/A 10th Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet N/A 11th Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet N/A 12th Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Honda N/A 13th Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet N/A 14th Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda N/A 15th Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda N/A 16th Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda N/A 17th David Malukas A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet N/A 18th Robert Shwartzman Prema Racing Chevrolet N/A 19th Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet N/A 20th Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet N/A 21st Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda N/A 22nd Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet N/A 23rd Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet N/A 24th Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet N/A 25th Jacob Abel Dale Coyne Racing Honda N/A 26th Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet N/A 27th Callum Ilott Prema Racing Chevrolet N/A

READ MORE: IndyCar announce HUGE change for iconic race

Related