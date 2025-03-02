IndyCar Results Today: Palou and Newgarden in huge fight as St Pete GP ends in THRILLING battle
Three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou got his 2025 season off to the best possible start on Sunday, taking an impressive victory in the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
The Chip Ganassi Racing star had qualified relatively poorly around the streets of St. Pete, starting the race down in P8.
However, at this stage of his career, Palou is a cool customer, and throughout the race, he steadily made progress towards the front of the field, truly bursting into contention for the win at the last round of pit stops.
The Spanish star did not have it all his own way, however. Late on, both Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon were charging him down, with it anyone's guess at that stage who would take the chequered flag as they began to approach back markers.
But, in the end, Palou held both drivers off, with Dixon actually getting past Newgarden as the two-time Indy 500 winner ran out of fuel approaching the finish line, securing a one-two for CGR — an impressive feat considering it transpired post-race that Dixon had no radio communications throughout.
After an exciting season opener, let's take a look at the full finishing order from the 100-lap race.
The champ is HERE! 😏@AlexPalou wins the @GPSTPETE to open the 2025 season! pic.twitter.com/ShhaIH64BX— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) March 2, 2025
St. Pete GP results - Who won the IndyCar race today?
Here is the full finishing order from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|2
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|4
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|5
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|6
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|7
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|8
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|9
|Rinus VeeKay
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|10
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|12
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|13
|David Malukas
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|15
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|17
|Conor Daly
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|19
|Callum Ilott
|Prema Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Robert Shwartzman
|Prema Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|23
|Jacob Abel
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|24
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|25
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|26
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|27
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
