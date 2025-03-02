IndyCar Results Today: Palou and Newgarden in huge fight as St Pete GP ends in THRILLING battle

Three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou got his 2025 season off to the best possible start on Sunday, taking an impressive victory in the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The Chip Ganassi Racing star had qualified relatively poorly around the streets of St. Pete, starting the race down in P8.

However, at this stage of his career, Palou is a cool customer, and throughout the race, he steadily made progress towards the front of the field, truly bursting into contention for the win at the last round of pit stops.

The Spanish star did not have it all his own way, however. Late on, both Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon were charging him down, with it anyone's guess at that stage who would take the chequered flag as they began to approach back markers.

But, in the end, Palou held both drivers off, with Dixon actually getting past Newgarden as the two-time Indy 500 winner ran out of fuel approaching the finish line, securing a one-two for CGR — an impressive feat considering it transpired post-race that Dixon had no radio communications throughout.

After an exciting season opener, let's take a look at the full finishing order from the 100-lap race.

The champ is HERE! 😏@AlexPalou wins the @GPSTPETE to open the 2025 season! pic.twitter.com/ShhaIH64BX — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) March 2, 2025

St. Pete GP results - Who won the IndyCar race today?

Here is the full finishing order from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Position Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 3 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 4 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 5 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 6 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 7 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 8 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 9 Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Honda 10 Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 11 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 12 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 13 David Malukas A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 14 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 15 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 16 Colton Herta Andretti Global Honda 17 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 18 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 19 Callum Ilott Prema Racing Chevrolet 20 Robert Shwartzman Prema Racing Chevrolet 21 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 22 Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 23 Jacob Abel Dale Coyne Racing Honda 24 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 25 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 26 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 27 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

