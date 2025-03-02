close global

IndyCar Results Today: Palou and Newgarden in huge fight as St Pete GP ends in THRILLING battle

Three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou got his 2025 season off to the best possible start on Sunday, taking an impressive victory in the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The Chip Ganassi Racing star had qualified relatively poorly around the streets of St. Pete, starting the race down in P8.

However, at this stage of his career, Palou is a cool customer, and throughout the race, he steadily made progress towards the front of the field, truly bursting into contention for the win at the last round of pit stops.

The Spanish star did not have it all his own way, however. Late on, both Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon were charging him down, with it anyone's guess at that stage who would take the chequered flag as they began to approach back markers.

But, in the end, Palou held both drivers off, with Dixon actually getting past Newgarden as the two-time Indy 500 winner ran out of fuel approaching the finish line, securing a one-two for CGR — an impressive feat considering it transpired post-race that Dixon had no radio communications throughout.

After an exciting season opener, let's take a look at the full finishing order from the 100-lap race.

St. Pete GP results - Who won the IndyCar race today?

Here is the full finishing order from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Position Driver Team Manufacturer
1Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
2Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
3Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
4Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
5Kyle KirkwoodAndretti GlobalHonda
6Marcus EricssonAndretti GlobalHonda
7Felix RosenqvistMeyer Shank RacingHonda
8Christian LundgaardArrow McLarenChevrolet
9Rinus VeeKayDale Coyne RacingHonda
10Alexander RossiEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
11Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
12Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
13David MalukasA.J. Foyt EnterprisesChevrolet
14Santino FerrucciA.J. Foyt EnterprisesChevrolet
15Christian RasmussenEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
16Colton HertaAndretti GlobalHonda
17Conor DalyJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
18Kyffin SimpsonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
19Callum IlottPrema RacingChevrolet
20Robert ShwartzmanPrema RacingChevrolet
21Sting Ray RobbJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
22Devlin DeFrancescoRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
23Jacob AbelDale Coyne RacingHonda
24Marcus ArmstrongMeyer Shank RacingHonda
25Nolan SiegelArrow McLarenChevrolet
26Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
27Louis FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda

x