Team Penske hand SHOCK test to former Red Bull F1 star

A former Red Bull Formula 1 star has been handed a shock test with Team Penske, as he looks to get his racing career back underway.

Roger Penske's motorsport team race in a number of series across the world, including IndyCar, NASCAR, the IMSA championship and Formula E.

In NASCAR, the team have achieved 141 Cup Series pole positions, while star driver Joey Logano claimed championship success in 2024.

In Formula E, the team have had variable success, claiming third in the 2023-24 championship and boasting former F1 stars including Stoffel Vandoorne, Jean-Eric Vergne and Antonio Giovinazzi in recent seasons.

Daniil Kvyat raced with Red Bull in 2015

Ex-Red Bull star's Formula E test

Now, another former F1 star has taken part in a test with Penske's Formula E team, with Russian racing star Daniil Kvyat making a racing return in the all-electric series.

Kvyat raced in F1 between 2013-2020, claiming three podiums in that time. The racing star raced at Red Bull in 2015 and the start of 2016, being replaced midway through the season by Max Verstappen, who has gone on to win four drivers' championship titles.

Now, Kvyat has been handed a chance in Formula E, taking part in the rookie free practice at the Jeddah E-Prix for the Penske team.

Kvyat finished the session in fifth, and was surrounded by young racing talents including Kush Maini, Theo Pourchaire, Zak O'Sullivan and Gabriele Mini.

