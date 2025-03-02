IndyCar Race Today: St Pete Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 IndyCar season officially gets underway today (Sunday, March 2) with the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg.

It is a hugely exciting time for the series having landed a new broadcast deal with FOX, and with the 2024 season having concluded in September, it has been a long wait to have IndyCar racing back. We cannot wait to see who comes out on top in St Pete this afternoon.

READ MORE: IndyCar: St Pete Grand Prix starting lineup with penalties applied

Of course, Alex Palou enters the season as the reigning champion and a three-time title winner and will no doubt have eyes on making it three back-to-back and four overall championships come the end of 2024.

However, IndyCar is ultra-competitive, and as we saw last season, there are likely to be multiple race winners, with the likes of Pato O'Ward, Colton Herta, Josef Newgarden, Scott Dixon, and Scott McLaughlin all having tasted victory last year.

With all of that said, let's get into all of the details you need to know regarding the timings in St Pete and how you can watch all of the action unfold live.

READ MORE: IndyCar Qualifying Results: Pato O'Ward suffers NIGHTMARE as Team Penske star takes pole

IndyCar St Pete Grand Prix start times

Today's IndyCar race from St. Petersburg, Florida, is set to start at 12 pm (ET). Here is the IndyCar St Pete GP start times converted to your local city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 12 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 12 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 12 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 12 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 12 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 11 AM Pierre, SD (CT) 11 AM Nashville, TN (CT) 11 AM Des Moines, IA (CT) 11 AM Montgomery, AL (CT) 11 AM Mexico City, MX (CT) 11 AM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 10 AM Denver, CO (MT) 10 AM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 10 AM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 10 AM El Paso, TX (MT) 10 AM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 9 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 9 AM Seattle, WA (PT) 9 AM Portland, OR (PT) 9 AM San Francisco, CA (PT) 9 AM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 2 PM London, GB (GMT) 5 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 6 PM Sydney, AU (AEDT) 4 AM (Monday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 3:30 AM (Monday) Perth, AU (AWST) 1 AM (Monday)

How to watch IndyCar on TV

In the United States, IndyCar action this weekend and all season will be exclusively broadcast live on FOX Sports. Specifically, today's race will be broadcast live on FOX.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Canada TSN, TSN+ Australia Stan Sport, Sky Sport United Kingdom Sky Sports F1 Spain Movistar+ France Canal+ Germany Sky Sports Belgium VOO Sport World Brazil ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East IndyCar LIVE Netherlands Ziggo Sport Italy Sky Portugal Sport TV Singapore IndyCar LIVE Japan NHK Hong Kong IndyCar LIVE Hungary Arena 4 Turkey S Sport

READ MORE: IndyCar announce HUGE change for iconic race

Related