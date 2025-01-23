IndyCar announce HUGE change for iconic race

IndyCar have announced a huge change for one of the most iconic races on the series' calendar ahead of the 2025 season.

With less than two months to go until the opening race weekend in St. Petersburg, stars of the open-wheel racing series are gearing up for a return to Northern America.

In recent years, the NTT IndyCar series has seen a slight growth in popularity with marginally improved viewership and race attendance, but still faces fierce competition from other racing series, including Formula 1.

As F1 grows in popularity stateside, IndyCar has faced even more competition for viewers, but a recent announcement confirmed a major win for the series.

Popular F1TV presenter and Drive to Survive personality Will Buxton has been poached alongside former IndyCar racer James Hinchcliffe, with the pair joining Townsend Bell as race analysts for the series' coverage on Fox Sports.

Former IndyCar racer James Hinchcliffe (centre) will move from F1TV to Fox Sports to cover the NTT IndyCar Series

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix announces race restructure

As preparations solidify for the 2025 season, a huge announcement has been made regarding the series finale.

Penske Entertainment Corp. and Big Machine CEO Scott Borchetta jointly confirmed an updated event structure for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

The iconic race will remain as the final round of the IndyCar season where last year Colton Herta picked up his first win on an oval whilst Alex Palou celebrated his third IndyCar championship.

Alex Palou was crowned IndyCar champion at the 2024 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

The announcement should take the beloved event from strength to strength, as Penske Entertainment will assume responsibility for the promotion of the race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway following a successful debut at the venue last year.

Penske Entertainment executive Anne Fischgrund will also take on the role of president of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix following the announcement.

Speaking on the announcement, Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said: "Year one at Nashville Superspeedway was a tremendous success, thanks in great part to the terrific partnership and strong leadership exhibited by Scott Borchetta and his team at Big Machine,"

"As we grow our event portfolio at Penske Entertainment, it’s strategically important to take the reins of our season finale at such an exciting and renowned racetrack. And to see the relationship with Big Machine carry forward through this continued partnership only underscores the growth opportunities before us in the Music City."

Big Music CEO Borchetta also commented: "We are very proud to continue our relationship with INDYCAR and build from our record-breaking 2024 season finale as the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix becomes a true crown jewel for Nashville, Middle Tennessee and global motorsports fans,"

"We will also continue to produce the incredibly successful downtown street party, which will serve as the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix kickoff event, on Friday, Aug. 29, so make plans to be with us!"

