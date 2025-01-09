2025 IndyCar Schedule: Full calendar, dates and locations of all 17 races

The 2025 IndyCar season kicks off on Sunday, March 2 with the first race around the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Alex Palou achieved his third IndyCar Series title in 2024, where he beat nearest rivals Will Power, Scott McLaughlin and Colton Herta in a hard fought season.

However, the IndyCar grid will now be looking ahead to the 2025 schedule which hosts major changes this year, including the race at the Thermal Club becoming a points-paying race.

The Milwaukee Mile will also be reduced to a single race, with the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend the only double header in 2025, whilst the race at the World Wide Technology Raceway will move from August to June.

The 2025 schedule kicks off in St. Petersburg

IndyCar 2025: Full Schedule

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - St. Petersburg, Florida: March 2

The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix - Thermal, California: March 23

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach - Long Beach, California: April 13

Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - Birmingham, Alabama: May 4

Sonsio Grand Prix - Indianapolis, Indiana: May 10

Indianapolis 500 - Indianapolis, Indiana: May 25

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Detroit, Michigan: June 1

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Madison, Illinois: June 15

Xpel Grand Prix at Road America - Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin: June 22

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Lexington Ohio: July 6

Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1 - Newton, Iowa: July 12

Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2 - Newton, Iowa: July 13

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Toronto, Ontario: July 20

IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey - Monterey, California: July 27

BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Portland, Oregon: August 10

Milwaukee Mile - West Allis, Wisconsin: August 24

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix - Lebanon, Tennessee: August 31



