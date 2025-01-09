2025 IndyCar Schedule: Full calendar, dates and locations of all 17 races
The 2025 IndyCar season kicks off on Sunday, March 2 with the first race around the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.
Alex Palou achieved his third IndyCar Series title in 2024, where he beat nearest rivals Will Power, Scott McLaughlin and Colton Herta in a hard fought season.
However, the IndyCar grid will now be looking ahead to the 2025 schedule which hosts major changes this year, including the race at the Thermal Club becoming a points-paying race.
The Milwaukee Mile will also be reduced to a single race, with the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend the only double header in 2025, whilst the race at the World Wide Technology Raceway will move from August to June.
IndyCar 2025: Full Schedule
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - St. Petersburg, Florida: March 2
The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix - Thermal, California: March 23
Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach - Long Beach, California: April 13
Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - Birmingham, Alabama: May 4
Sonsio Grand Prix - Indianapolis, Indiana: May 10
Indianapolis 500 - Indianapolis, Indiana: May 25
Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Detroit, Michigan: June 1
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Madison, Illinois: June 15
Xpel Grand Prix at Road America - Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin: June 22
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Lexington Ohio: July 6
Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1 - Newton, Iowa: July 12
Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2 - Newton, Iowa: July 13
Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Toronto, Ontario: July 20
IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey - Monterey, California: July 27
BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Portland, Oregon: August 10
Milwaukee Mile - West Allis, Wisconsin: August 24
Big Machine Music City Grand Prix - Lebanon, Tennessee: August 31
