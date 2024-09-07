Axed IndyCar star admits major financial difficulties
Axed IndyCar driver and former junior star Theo Pourchaire has admitted he does not have any money as he looks to secure a drive for 2025.
The Frenchman won the Formula 2 championship in 2023, but a promotion to Formula 1 did not follow this campaign.
Instead, Pourchaire was forced to make do with a reserve role at Sauber, whilst racing in Super Formula to keep his skills sharp.
Of course, a fantastic opportunity to race for Arrow McLaren in IndyCar then presented itself - an opportunity Pourchaire grabbed with both arms. However, this was then ended prematurely, leaving the 21-year-old seeking a new adventure in 2025.
Pourchaire: I don't have any money
Ahead of next season, the Frenchman has revealed that he is open to several racing series and that he has talked to some IndyCar teams.
Crucially, though, Pourchaire has admitted that he has no financial backing, which could make things more difficult.
"I don't have any big regrets but, of course, that's an amazing championship, Super Formula, as well as IndyCar," Pourchaire recently told motorsport.com.
"I really loved driving in those championships. But I'm also at a place where I don't have any big sponsors following me. I don't have any... I don't have any money to put on the table. I have to be honest.
"So, I'm just a Formula 2 champion, you know, who is trying to find something to do at the moment. I'm just trying to find a seat and just trying to find a drive.
"So, as I said, right now, I'm trying to find something."
