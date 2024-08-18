Young star reveals IndyCar talks after F1 SNUB
Young star reveals IndyCar talks after F1 SNUB
Highly-rated young driver Theo Pourchaire has revealed that he has held talks about joining the IndyCar grid for 2025 after being overlooked by Formula 1 teams.
Despite several teams on the F1 grid mixing up their driver line-ups ahead of next season, Pourchaire has so far been ignored, even despite the fact the 2025 grid will feature at least one rookie.
READ MORE: Ricciardo 'tipped' for SHOCK Mercedes seat
Ollie Bearman will debut full-time for Haas next season, for example, whilst Andrea Kimi Antonelli looks to be the favorite to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes when he departs for Ferrari at the end of 2024.
Bearman and Antonelli sit 15th and 7th in the Formula 2 standings respectively, whilst Pourchaire was the F2 champion when he last raced in the series in 2023.
READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver
Where will Theo Pourchaire drive in 2025?
Following his F2 success, Pourchaire became a reserve driver for Sauber's F1 outfit for 2024, but of course, this season, the opportunity to drive for Arrow McLaren in IndyCar presented itself on multiple occasions.
At one point, Pourchaire even signed a deal to race for the papaya-colored outfit for the remainder of the year, but he was later replaced through no fault of his own.
Now, Pourchaire has revealed he is in talks regarding a return to IndyCar for 2025.
“I’ve been in talks with some other teams, mainly looking forward to next season," Pourchaire told Speed Street.
"Because if I don’t have an opportunity in Formula 1, IndyCar is really something I want to do.”
Despite his ongoing snub, Pourchaire has revealed that he has not yet given up hope on reaching F1, describing the fact he is being overlooked as 'tough' given his achievements.
“It’s tough because I won F2 which is the last step before F1,” he continued.
“Everybody is looking at the Formula 2 drivers in the F1 paddock, which ones are going to drive in F1 for the next few years. But I felt like I was considered, but not that much, and that hurts quite a lot.”
READ MORE: IndyCar star to leave for coveted 2025 seat
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
IndyCar St Louis 500 at Gateway Results: Star makes HISTORY after late red flag restart
- 31 minutes ago
Kelly Piquet reveals new love as Verstappen's partner enjoys summer trip
- 1 uur geleden
Young star reveals IndyCar talks after F1 SNUB
- 2 uur geleden
Ricciardo rival given huge backing for Red Bull seat
- 3 uur geleden
Arrow McLaren chief reveals team's SECRET WEAPON
- Yesterday 23:00
Massive F1 comeback plan confirmed after secretive talks
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep