Young star reveals IndyCar talks after F1 SNUB

Highly-rated young driver Theo Pourchaire has revealed that he has held talks about joining the IndyCar grid for 2025 after being overlooked by Formula 1 teams.

Despite several teams on the F1 grid mixing up their driver line-ups ahead of next season, Pourchaire has so far been ignored, even despite the fact the 2025 grid will feature at least one rookie.

Ollie Bearman will debut full-time for Haas next season, for example, whilst Andrea Kimi Antonelli looks to be the favorite to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes when he departs for Ferrari at the end of 2024.

Bearman and Antonelli sit 15th and 7th in the Formula 2 standings respectively, whilst Pourchaire was the F2 champion when he last raced in the series in 2023.

Theo Pourchaire won Formula 2 in 2023

Theo Pourchaire drove for Sauber in multiple F1 practice sessions

Where will Theo Pourchaire drive in 2025?

Following his F2 success, Pourchaire became a reserve driver for Sauber's F1 outfit for 2024, but of course, this season, the opportunity to drive for Arrow McLaren in IndyCar presented itself on multiple occasions.

At one point, Pourchaire even signed a deal to race for the papaya-colored outfit for the remainder of the year, but he was later replaced through no fault of his own.

Now, Pourchaire has revealed he is in talks regarding a return to IndyCar for 2025.

“I’ve been in talks with some other teams, mainly looking forward to next season," Pourchaire told Speed Street.

"Because if I don’t have an opportunity in Formula 1, IndyCar is really something I want to do.”

Despite his ongoing snub, Pourchaire has revealed that he has not yet given up hope on reaching F1, describing the fact he is being overlooked as 'tough' given his achievements.

“It’s tough because I won F2 which is the last step before F1,” he continued.

“Everybody is looking at the Formula 2 drivers in the F1 paddock, which ones are going to drive in F1 for the next few years. But I felt like I was considered, but not that much, and that hurts quite a lot.”

