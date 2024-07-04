Haas announces F1 driver SIGNING as silly season continues

Haas have announced Ollie Bearman will join their 2025 line-up after signing the British teenager on a multi-year deal.

The 19-year-old impressed the F1 paddock when he replaced an injured Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this season.

Bearman will have completed six practice outings for Haas by season's end and his signing for the American outfit was much expected.

He will continue to serve as a reserve driver for Ferrari during the 2024 F1 season whilst competing in his second Formula 2 campaign.

Who is the latest driver to sign in F1 for 2025?

Ollie Bearman will become a full-time racer for Haas

Bearman joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in November 2021 and follows in footsteps of the likes of Charles Leclerc and Mick Schumacher as part of the the team’s long-standing relationship with Scuderia Ferrari.

The teenage sensation is delighted to realise his dream of becoming a full-time F1 driver.

“It’s hard to put into words just how much this means to me,” said Bearman. “To say out loud that I will be a Formula 1 driver for Haas makes me so immensely proud.

"To be one of the very few people who get to do the thing what they dreamed of as a child is something truly incredible.

"To Gene [Haas], Ayao [Komatsu] and everyone at Haas, thank you for believing in me and for trusting me to represent your team. I’ve really enjoyed working with everyone since the first time we met in Mexico and I can’t wait to enjoy this moment with them and hopefully many more in the future.

"To everyone at the Ferrari Driver Academy, quite simply, I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you for preparing me since F4 for this incredible opportunity and know I will give it everything I have.”

