IndyCar star to leave for coveted 2025 seat

An IndyCar star is set to leave their current team for a coveted 2025 seat as driver market drama continues across the world of motorsport.

F1 has enjoyed an early silly season, with dramatic driver switches which will see new faces join the grid as old ones depart.

Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari triggered driver market chaos after displacing Carlos Sainz, who was originally tipped to replace the world champion.

However with the Spaniard moving to Williams next season, the seat at Mercedes remains vacant.

David Malukas announces team switch

IndyCar has also had its fair share of driver market drama, with Arrow McLaren making multiple driver changes this season.

Now David Malukas has announced he will be leaving Meyer Shank Racing to join AJ Foyt Racing at the end of the season.

The American star originally signed with Arrow McLaren at the start of the year, however missed out on the move due to a pre-season wrist injury, which then saw him move to MSR.

It is unknown whether Malukas will replace the No.14 car of Santino Ferrucci, or the No. 41 Chevy driven by Sting Ray Robb, as he enters the team on a multi-year deal.

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to join AJ Foyt Racing,” Malukas said.

“The team has performed very well this season and I can’t wait to get to work with them and immerse myself in that environment. The history and success of both AJ Foyt Racing and A.J. Foyt himself were key factors in my decision to join the team.

“Everyone knows that A.J. is a legend and he was someone whose name I always heard growing up.

“To have the opportunity to work alongside him and drive for his team is very special. I am starting a new chapter in my IndyCar career, and I am eager to achieve strong results with AJ Foyt Racing.”

