Palou crowned CHAMPION - Final IndyCar standings after a dramatic finish

The Music City Grand Prix brought an end to a fabulous season of IndyCar action, with Alex Palou being crowned champion for the third time.

Palou only finished 11th at the Nashville Street Circuit, but main championship rival Will Power could only finish down in 24th following an issue with a loose belt.

Colton Herta actually managed to end the championship in second place, with he, Power and Pato O'Ward finishing the season with more wins than champion Palou.

As a thrilling season comes to an end, here are the official standings from the 2024 IndyCar Series.

2024 NTT IndyCar Series official standings

1. Alex Palou | 544 points

2. Colton Herta | 513

3. Scott McLaughlin | 505

4. Will Power | 498

5. Pato O'Ward | 460

6. Scott Dixon | 456

7. Kyle Kirkwood | 420

8. Josef Newgarden | 401

9. Santino Ferrucci | 367

10. Alexander Rossi | 366

11. Christian Lundgaard | 312

12. Felix Rosenqvist | 306

13. Rinus VeeKay | 300

14. Marcus Armstrong | 298

15. Marcus Ericsson | 297

16. Linus Lundqvist | 279

17. Romain Grosjean | 260

18. Graham Rahal | 251

19. Pietro Fittipaldi | 186

20. Sting Ray Robb | 185

21. Kyffin Simpson | 182

22. Christian Rasmussen | 163

23. Nolan Siegel | 154

24. David Malukas | 148

25. Jack Harvey | 143

26. Conor Daly | 119

27. Agustin Canapino | 109

28. Theo Pourchaire | 91

29. Katherine Legge | 61

30. Tom Blomqvist | 46

31. Ed Carpenter | 45

32. Toby Sowery | 45

33. Callum Ilott | 39

34. Luca Ghiotto | 27

35. Helio Castroneves | 26

36. Kyle Larson | 21

37. Takuma Sato | 19

38. Tristan Vautier | 12

39. Juri Vips | 11

40. Colin Braun | 10

41. Hunter McElrea | 6

42. Ryan Hunter-Reay | 6

43. Marco Andretti | 5



