Palou crowned CHAMPION - Final IndyCar standings after a dramatic finish

The Music City Grand Prix brought an end to a fabulous season of IndyCar action, with Alex Palou being crowned champion for the third time.

Palou only finished 11th at the Nashville Street Circuit, but main championship rival Will Power could only finish down in 24th following an issue with a loose belt.

Colton Herta actually managed to end the championship in second place, with he, Power and Pato O'Ward finishing the season with more wins than champion Palou.

As a thrilling season comes to an end, here are the official standings from the 2024 IndyCar Series.

2024 NTT IndyCar Series official standings

1. Alex Palou | 544 points
2. Colton Herta | 513
3. Scott McLaughlin | 505
4. Will Power | 498
5. Pato O'Ward | 460
6. Scott Dixon | 456
7. Kyle Kirkwood | 420
8. Josef Newgarden | 401
9. Santino Ferrucci | 367
10. Alexander Rossi | 366
11. Christian Lundgaard | 312
12. Felix Rosenqvist | 306
13. Rinus VeeKay | 300
14. Marcus Armstrong | 298
15. Marcus Ericsson | 297
16. Linus Lundqvist | 279
17. Romain Grosjean | 260
18. Graham Rahal | 251
19. Pietro Fittipaldi | 186
20. Sting Ray Robb | 185
21. Kyffin Simpson | 182
22. Christian Rasmussen | 163
23. Nolan Siegel | 154
24. David Malukas | 148
25. Jack Harvey | 143
26. Conor Daly | 119
27. Agustin Canapino | 109
28. Theo Pourchaire | 91
29. Katherine Legge | 61
30. Tom Blomqvist | 46
31. Ed Carpenter | 45
32. Toby Sowery | 45
33. Callum Ilott | 39
34. Luca Ghiotto | 27
35. Helio Castroneves | 26
36. Kyle Larson | 21
37. Takuma Sato | 19
38. Tristan Vautier | 12
39. Juri Vips | 11
40. Colin Braun | 10
41. Hunter McElrea | 6
42. Ryan Hunter-Reay | 6
43. Marco Andretti | 5

