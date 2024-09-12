IndyCar Series 2024: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch

The IndyCar Series heads to Nashville Superspeedway in what promises to be a thrilling end to the season for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

Just 33 points separate Alex Palou from Will Power at the top of the standings, as the Australian star will make a final bid for the IndyCar title.

READ MORE: Newgarden dismisses IndyCar CONTROVERSY as race winner issues defiant stance

If Palou wins he is guaranteed the title in Nashville, however Power must finish first, second or third in order to win the championship.

Here are all the details for you to watch the thrilling climax at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix start times

The 206-lap race kicks off on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 3:30pm ET. Here's the full IndyCar Series weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session ET CT PT UK time CEST Practice 1 11:00am on Saturday 10:00am on Saturday 8:00am on Saturday 4:00pm on Saturday 5:00pm on Saturday Qualifications 2:15pm on Saturday 1:15pm on Saturday 11:15am on Saturday 7:15pm on Saturday 8:15pm on Saturday High-Line Practice 5:15pm on Saturday 4:15pm on Saturday 2:15pm on Saturday 10:15pm on Saturday 11:15pm on Saturday Final Practice 6:00pm on Saturday 5:00pm on Saturday 3:00pm on Saturday 11:00pm on Saturday 12:00am on Sunday Race 3:30pm on Sunday 2:30pm on Sunday 12:30pm on Sunday 8:30pm on Sunday 9:30pm on Sunday

You can catch all the action on NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

READ MORE: IndyCar replacement BULLISH after F1 comparison

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



Big Machine Music City Grand Prix FAQs

What date is the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race?

The race takes place on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

What time is the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race?

The race kicks off at 3:30pm ET.

Where does the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix take place?

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix takes place at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee.

What length is the Nashville Superspeedway?

The Nashville Superspeedway is a 1.330 mile long oval track.

READ MORE: IndyCar star to leave for coveted 2025 seat

Related