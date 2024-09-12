IndyCar Series 2024: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch
The IndyCar Series heads to Nashville Superspeedway in what promises to be a thrilling end to the season for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.
Just 33 points separate Alex Palou from Will Power at the top of the standings, as the Australian star will make a final bid for the IndyCar title.
If Palou wins he is guaranteed the title in Nashville, however Power must finish first, second or third in order to win the championship.
Here are all the details for you to watch the thrilling climax at the Nashville Superspeedway.
Big Machine Music City Grand Prix start times
The 206-lap race kicks off on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 3:30pm ET. Here's the full IndyCar Series weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|ET
|CT
|PT
|UK time
|CEST
|Practice 1
|11:00am on Saturday
|10:00am on Saturday
|8:00am on Saturday
|4:00pm on Saturday
|5:00pm on Saturday
|Qualifications
|2:15pm on Saturday
|1:15pm on Saturday
|11:15am on Saturday
|7:15pm on Saturday
|8:15pm on Saturday
|High-Line Practice
|5:15pm on Saturday
|4:15pm on Saturday
|2:15pm on Saturday
|10:15pm on Saturday
|11:15pm on Saturday
|Final Practice
|6:00pm on Saturday
|5:00pm on Saturday
|3:00pm on Saturday
|11:00pm on Saturday
|12:00am on Sunday
|Race
|3:30pm on Sunday
|2:30pm on Sunday
|12:30pm on Sunday
|8:30pm on Sunday
|9:30pm on Sunday
You can catch all the action on NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
How to watch IndyCar on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport
Big Machine Music City Grand Prix FAQs
What date is the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race?
The race takes place on Sunday, September 15, 2024.
What time is the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race?
The race kicks off at 3:30pm ET.
Where does the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix take place?
The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix takes place at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee.
What length is the Nashville Superspeedway?
The Nashville Superspeedway is a 1.330 mile long oval track.
