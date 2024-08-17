IndyCar replacement BULLISH after F1 comparison
IndyCar replacement BULLISH after F1 comparison
A new IndyCar signing has issued a bullish response about the rest of the season, following a test against former Formula 1 star Romain Grosjean.
Grosjean raced in F1 between 2009-2020, claiming 10 podiums before making his way into IndyCar for 2021.
The Frenchman now races with the Juncos Hollinger Racing team, who have recently announced a mid-season driver lineup change.
Controversial Argentine racer Agustin Canapino was announced to be replaced last week, before the team confirmed that 32-year-old Conor Daly would be making the step up to replace him for the final five races of the 2024 season.
Daly replaces Canapino
Daly has had a 110-race career so far in IndyCar, claiming one pole and one podium during his time with multiple different teams.
Now, he will get the opportunity to impress with JHR, a team that he calls an 'underdog' in the sport.
Speaking to Motorsport.com, Daly revealed the first side-by-side running he's had alongside new team-mate Grosjean, an F1 veteran that Daly believes he managed to match.
"The proof is in what the team has already done this year," Daly said. "A lot of great qualifying performances, a lot of bad luck that they've been a victim of at times.
"Yeah, I mean, I think we have a great chance at competing. I hadn't been team-mates with Romain (Grosjean) before. We definitely, at the test, pushed each other run by run. One run I'm fastest, then he goes faster, then I go faster, he goes faster. It's nice to just go to work like that.
"For sure this team, I think it's looked at as an underdog, but I think there's a lot of great things going on in this race shop and with this group.
"It's a very exciting opportunity because I think there's a lot of great potential here, for sure."
