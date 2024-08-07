Cullen offers INTRIGUING insight into IndyCar role after Hamilton F1 split

Lewis Hamilton's former Formula 1 ally Angela Cullen has opened up on her new role in IndyCar.

Previously, Cullen worked with Hamilton from 2016 to 2023, but now works stateside with IndyCar star and fellow New Zealander Marcus Armstrong, who races for Chip Ganassi Racing.

The Kiwi - a physiotherapist by trade - worked alongside the seven-time world champion at Mercedes, and arguably played a key role in his team as he scooped several of his world titles.

The pair forged a strong bond during their time together, and despite parting ways in 2023, have remained close friends.

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen became close friends while working at Mercedes

The pair split in 2023 after enjoying seven successful years together

Cullen thriving in new environment

After enjoying a spell away from the spotlight, Cullen opted to make her return to motorsport, opting to team up with IndyCar racer Marcus Armstrong.

The compatriots have struck up a strong connection in recent months, with Armstrong hailing her influence despite only working together for a relatively short time.

In a wide-ranging interview featured on the IndyCar YouTube channel, Cullen revealed that there is far more to her job than some may believe.

Cullen has teamed up with fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong in IndyCar

“I’m a performance manager,” Cullen replied when quizzed on her role off-track. “That’s how I would title myself,"

“I am a physiotherapist, but I manage way greater than just the physio and the body side of things.”

Cullen later added: “For me, coming into motorsport, most people who are involved here are about the cars.

“Whereas I’m about the driver, and the performance of the driver.”

