Juncos Hollinger Racing announce journeyman Canapino replacement
Juncos Hollinger Racing have announced their replacement for Agustin Canapino, with the controversial driver's departure announced last week.
Conor Daly will step into the #78 Chevrolet for the rest of the season, his third car of the year after one-race stints with Dale Coyne Racing and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports at the Indy 500.
Daly will debut for JHR at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend, where the series will return from its Olympic break.
The #78 car hasn't had a particularly noteworthy season, with Canapino piloting it to just one top-10 finish – 10th in Thermal – and 22nd in the IndyCar Series championship standings.
Juncos Hollinger Racing confirms that Conor Daly will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet starting at St. Louis and for the remainder of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Welcome, Conor!— Juncos Hollinger Racing (@juncoshollinger) August 14, 2024
Read more: https://t.co/cLMSePtErF pic.twitter.com/8XevIw49Wd
Daly: JHR have built something impressive
In a statement on Wednesday, Daly said: “I am extremely pleased to reunite with Ricardo Juncos after our success together in the Road to Indy. Ricardo took a chance on me when I was young and it made a huge difference in my career. There are a lot of people on this team that I’ve worked with before and I that gives me a lot of confidence.
"What Brad Hollinger and Ricardo have built here is extremely impressive in a short amount of time and I consider myself very lucky to get to compete for the rest of the season and earn the necessary points for this No. 78 Chevrolet.
"There are a lot of partners in this effort and I appreciate the support behind me to get back in the race seat.”
Ricardo Juncos added: “Having Conor Daly back in a JHR car after many years is like a flashback to some great memories, as we achieved a lot together. Now it’s time to focus on what’s ahead and aim for strong results in the rest of the NTT IndyCar Series season.”
