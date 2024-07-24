IndyCar star CRITICIZES team-mate in frustrated interview
IndyCar star CRITICIZES team-mate in frustrated interview
Team Penske racer Scott McLaughlin was critical of his team-mate Will Power following Sunday's Honda Indy Toronto.
The pair had started the race in P4 and P9 respectively, but towards the end of the race, Power had made up ground on McLaughlin and decided to challenge him for fourth place.
Power's move was a bold one, to say the least, and disastrously, he ended up colliding with his team-mate as he attempted to pass, putting McLaughlin into the concrete barrier and out of the race.
Power continued, but as a result of his actions, the no 12 driver was given a drive-through penalty by race officials, which saw him tumble down the order to, ironically, 12th.
Scott McLaughlin fumes at Will Power
The accident ultimately left both Team Penske drivers missing out on valuable championship points, and McLaughlin could not hide his frustration when speaking live to NBC.
“Ah look, it's hard to say. I mean, I didn't really see it, but it's a low percentage move when probably we were both going to have a pretty good day,” McLaughlin fumed.
“He's come from a long way back and it's just hard to stop, isn't it?
“So, I mean, do you do that to a team-mate? I don’t know. I’ve mucked up at Laguna Seca, we had contact as well, it always happens, so I get that we’re racing for a championship, but when we’re both ahead of Palou it’s just a low percentage one so it’s a disappointing one.”
Now the Penske teammates collide in the closing laps!@smclaughlin93 is out of the race!— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 21, 2024
📺: #IndyTO on Peacock pic.twitter.com/NsoXIjcmNN
McLaughlin continued, reflecting on the missed opportunity: “You know, we weren't the quickest today. Colton, props to him, he had a very fast car all weekend,"
"But I thought we could actually salvage some really good points today and put ourselves in the championship fight but now It's gonna make it a little bit harder.
“Unfortunately, it's contact with a teammate. You never want to see that.”
McLaughlin also added that he absolutely agreed with race control's decision to penalize Power for his action.
Following the race in Toronto, Power sits second in the IndyCar standings, with McLaughlin in sixth.
