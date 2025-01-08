F1 star targeted for SHOCK IndyCar move

Formula 1 presenter and star of Drive to Survive Will Buxton has been targeted for a shock IndyCar move.

Buxton began his career as an F1 pit-lane reporter in 2010, alongside working for NBC’s IndyCar broadcast team until 2017.

The 43-year-old currently fronts F1TV’s coverage, returning to F1 in 2018 where he became Formula One Group's first Digital Presenter.

Buxton is also well known within F1 audiences due to his appearance in all six seasons of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, where he is frequently shown delivering his opinion on the season’s events.

However, the F1 presenter could make a shock return to IndyCar after The Race reported that he is a candidate to join Fox's IndyCar broadcast team in 2025.

Buxton has been targeted by Fox Sports to join their commentary team as they takeover IndyCar coverage from NBC, however a decision on the move has not been made by either Fox or Buxton.

If the presenter were to undertake more duties in NBC’s IndyCar coverage, his availability for the 2025 F1 season would become increasingly limited.

Eight races on the IndyCar calendar clash with those on the 2025 F1 calendar including the Chinese and Dutch Grand Prix, which coincide with the Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix and the season finale at the Nashville Superspeedway.

The 2025 IndyCar season ends on August 21st, which means Buxton would be free to continue his F1 presenting duties from the Italian Grand Prix onwards.

