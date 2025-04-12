close global

IndyCar Qualifying Today: Long Beach start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series hits the streets of Long Beach today, Saturday, April 12, for qualifying ahead of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

This weekend's race marks the third of the 2025 season and so far, there has only been one winner — Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou.

The reigning and three-time IndyCar champion has made a dominant start to his title defense, winning in both St. Petersburg and Thermal Club, and you certainly wouldn't back against him making it three out of three this weekend.

Palou, though, hasn't had things all his own way in qualifying in 2025. In St. Pete, for example, Scott McLaughlin took pole position ahead of Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist, with Palou qualifying down in P8.

Palou fared better at Thermal Club last time out, but could still only qualify third, beaten by pole sitter Pato O'Ward and Christian Lundgaard.

It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top today, and we've got all the details you need on how to watch it unfold live!

IndyCar Long Beach qualifying start times

Today's all-important IndyCar qualifying around the Streets of Long Beach starts at 2:30 pm (ET). Here are the qualifying times converted to your local time zone.

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET) 2:30 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET) 2:30 PM
Columbia, SC (ET) 2:30 PM
Charleston, WV (ET) 2:30 PM
Augusta, ME (ET) 2:30 PM
Chicago, IL (CT) 1:30 PM
Pierre, SD (CT) 1:30 PM
Nashville, TN (CT) 1:30 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT) 1:30 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT) 1:30 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT) 1:30 PM
Phoenix, AZ (MT) 12:30 PM
Denver, CO (MT) 12:30 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 12:30 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT) 12:30 PM
El Paso, TX (MT) 12:30 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT) 11:30 AM
Las Vegas, NV (PT) 11:30 AM
Seattle, WA (PT) 11:30 AM
Portland, OR (PT) 11:30 AM
San Francisco, CA (PT) 11:30 AM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 3:30 PM
London, GB (GMT) 7:30 PM
Madrid, ES (CET) 8:30 PM
Sydney, AU (AEDT) 4:30 AM (Sunday)
Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 4 AM (Sunday)
Perth, AU (AWST) 2:30 AM (Sunday)

How to watch IndyCar on TV

In the United States, IndyCar action this weekend and all season will be exclusively broadcast live on FOX Sports. Specifically, today's qualifying session from Long Beach will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX
Canada TSN, TSN+
Australia Stan Sport, Sky Sport
United Kingdom Sky Sports F1
Spain Movistar+
France Canal+
Germany Sky Sports
Belgium VOO Sport World
Brazil ESPN, TV Cultura
Middle East IndyCar LIVE
Netherlands Ziggo Sport
Italy Sky
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore IndyCar LIVE
Japan NHK
Hong Kong IndyCar LIVE
Hungary Arena 4
Turkey S Sport

