NASCAR Qualifying Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway today, Saturday, April 12, for qualifying ahead of the Food City 500.

Last time out at Darlington, Denny Hamlin rolled back the years at throwback weekend, taking an overtime victory with a Carl Edwards-inspired paint scheme after a fantastic stop from his pit crew saw him exit pit road in the lead late in the race.

It was Hamlin's second win in as many weeks, and another victory this weekend would see him become Joe Gibbs Racing's all-time most-winning driver, with the No. 11 star currently tied for that honor on 56 JGR wins with Kyle Busch.

Interestingly, Hamlin won last year's Food City 500, but it was actually Ryan Blaney for Team Penske who had put it on pole that day, with Josh Berry qualifying in second. We can't wait to see who comes out on top later this afternoon.

Heading into the weekend, William Byron continues to lead the 2025 regular season standings, 49 points ahead of Hamlin in second and 52 clear of Christopher Bell in third. Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick currently round out the top five.

With that said, let's get into all of the details you need ahead of Saturday's qualifying action and how you can watch it all unfold live.

NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying session from Bristol Motor Speedway kicks off today (Saturday, April 12, 2025) at 3:05 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3:05 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 3:05 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 3:05 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 3:05 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 3:05 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 2:05 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 2:05 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 2:05 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 2:05 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 2:05 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 2:05 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1:05 PM Denver, CO (MT) 1:05 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1:05 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1:05 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 1:05 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12:05 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12:05 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 12:05 PM Portland, OR (PT) 12:05 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 12:05 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 4:05 PM London, GB (GMT) 8:05 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 9:05 PM Sydney, AU (AEDT) 5:05 AM (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 3:05 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 4:35 AM (Sunday)

Qualifying action from Bristol Motor Speedway will be available for NASCAR fans to watch on television.

All of the action will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States. Practice can also be watched on Prime Video from 2 pm ET.

READ MORE: NASCAR legal move slammed as 23XI and Front Row attorney issues fiery official statement

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Action from Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend will be broadcast across two of those, with Saturday's qualifying session set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and Sunday's race live on FOX Sports 1.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

NASCAR Cup Series Bristol qualifying order

Qualifying Order Driver Car No. Team 1 Josh Bilicki 66 Garage 66 Ford 2 Corey LaJoie 1 Rick Ware Racing Ford 3 Jesse Love 33 *Not Listed* 4 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 6 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 7 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 9 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 12 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 13 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 21 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 22 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 23 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 24 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 25 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 26 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 27 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 30 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 31 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 32 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 33 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 34 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 36 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 37 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 38 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 39 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch record could be BROKEN as controversial driver set for Cup Series return

READ MORE: NASCAR team granted restraining order against Cup Series rival

Related