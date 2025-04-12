close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway today, Saturday, April 12, for qualifying ahead of the Food City 500.

Last time out at Darlington, Denny Hamlin rolled back the years at throwback weekend, taking an overtime victory with a Carl Edwards-inspired paint scheme after a fantastic stop from his pit crew saw him exit pit road in the lead late in the race.

It was Hamlin's second win in as many weeks, and another victory this weekend would see him become Joe Gibbs Racing's all-time most-winning driver, with the No. 11 star currently tied for that honor on 56 JGR wins with Kyle Busch.

Interestingly, Hamlin won last year's Food City 500, but it was actually Ryan Blaney for Team Penske who had put it on pole that day, with Josh Berry qualifying in second. We can't wait to see who comes out on top later this afternoon.

Heading into the weekend, William Byron continues to lead the 2025 regular season standings, 49 points ahead of Hamlin in second and 52 clear of Christopher Bell in third. Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick currently round out the top five.

With that said, let's get into all of the details you need ahead of Saturday's qualifying action and how you can watch it all unfold live.

NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying session from Bristol Motor Speedway kicks off today (Saturday, April 12, 2025) at 3:05 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET) 3:05 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET) 3:05 PM
Columbia, SC (ET) 3:05 PM
Charleston, WV (ET) 3:05 PM
Augusta, ME (ET) 3:05 PM
Chicago, IL (CT) 2:05 PM
Pierre, SD (CT) 2:05 PM
Nashville, TN (CT) 2:05 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT) 2:05 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT) 2:05 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT) 2:05 PM
Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1:05 PM
Denver, CO (MT) 1:05 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1:05 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1:05 PM
El Paso, TX (MT) 1:05 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12:05 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12:05 PM
Seattle, WA (PT) 12:05 PM
Portland, OR (PT) 12:05 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT) 12:05 PM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 4:05 PM
London, GB (GMT) 8:05 PM
Madrid, ES (CET) 9:05 PM
Sydney, AU (AEDT) 5:05 AM (Sunday)
Perth, AU (AWST) 3:05 AM (Sunday)
Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 4:35 AM (Sunday)

Qualifying action from Bristol Motor Speedway will be available for NASCAR fans to watch on television.

All of the action will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States. Practice can also be watched on Prime Video from 2 pm ET.

READ MORE: NASCAR legal move slammed as 23XI and Front Row attorney issues fiery official statement

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Action from Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend will be broadcast across two of those, with Saturday's qualifying session set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and Sunday's race live on FOX Sports 1.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Qualifying)
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

NASCAR Cup Series Bristol qualifying order

Qualifying Order Driver Car No. Team
1Josh Bilicki66Garage 66 Ford
2Corey LaJoie1Rick Ware Racing Ford
3Jesse Love33*Not Listed*
4Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota
5Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford
6Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
7Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford
9Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota
12Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford
13Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
18Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
19Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford
20Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford
21Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
23Daniel Suárez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
24AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
25Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota
26Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford
27Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford
28Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
29Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
31Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
32Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford
34Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford
36Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
37Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
38William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
39Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch record could be BROKEN as controversial driver set for Cup Series return

READ MORE: NASCAR team granted restraining order against Cup Series rival

Related

Denny Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Darlington Bristol Motor Speedway Carl Edwards
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. shocked by controversial driver comments
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. shocked by controversial driver comments

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 02:00

Latest News

NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 11 minutes ago
Bahrain Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: McLaren dominate in Bahrain as Lewis Hamilton THRASHED by Ferrari team-mate

  • 1 uur geleden
IndyCar 2025

IndyCar Qualifying Today: Long Beach start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. shocked by controversial driver comments

  • 3 uur geleden
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 11:15
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x