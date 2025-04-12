NASCAR Qualifying Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway today, Saturday, April 12, for qualifying ahead of the Food City 500.
Last time out at Darlington, Denny Hamlin rolled back the years at throwback weekend, taking an overtime victory with a Carl Edwards-inspired paint scheme after a fantastic stop from his pit crew saw him exit pit road in the lead late in the race.
It was Hamlin's second win in as many weeks, and another victory this weekend would see him become Joe Gibbs Racing's all-time most-winning driver, with the No. 11 star currently tied for that honor on 56 JGR wins with Kyle Busch.
Interestingly, Hamlin won last year's Food City 500, but it was actually Ryan Blaney for Team Penske who had put it on pole that day, with Josh Berry qualifying in second. We can't wait to see who comes out on top later this afternoon.
Heading into the weekend, William Byron continues to lead the 2025 regular season standings, 49 points ahead of Hamlin in second and 52 clear of Christopher Bell in third. Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick currently round out the top five.
With that said, let's get into all of the details you need ahead of Saturday's qualifying action and how you can watch it all unfold live.
NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol qualifying start times
The all-important qualifying session from Bristol Motor Speedway kicks off today (Saturday, April 12, 2025) at 3:05 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|3:05 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|3:05 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|3:05 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|3:05 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|3:05 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|2:05 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|2:05 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|2:05 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|2:05 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|2:05 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|2:05 PM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|1:05 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|1:05 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|1:05 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|1:05 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|1:05 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|12:05 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|12:05 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|12:05 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|12:05 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|12:05 PM
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|4:05 PM
|London, GB (GMT)
|8:05 PM
|Madrid, ES (CET)
|9:05 PM
|Sydney, AU (AEDT)
|5:05 AM (Sunday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|3:05 AM (Sunday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACDT)
|4:35 AM (Sunday)
Qualifying action from Bristol Motor Speedway will be available for NASCAR fans to watch on television.
All of the action will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States. Practice can also be watched on Prime Video from 2 pm ET.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.
Action from Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend will be broadcast across two of those, with Saturday's qualifying session set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and Sunday's race live on FOX Sports 1.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX (Race), Prime Video (Qualifying)
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
NASCAR Cup Series Bristol qualifying order
|Qualifying Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Josh Bilicki
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|2
|Corey LaJoie
|1
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|3
|Jesse Love
|33
|*Not Listed*
|4
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|6
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|7
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|8
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|9
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|10
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|11
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|12
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|13
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|14
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|15
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|16
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|17
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
|19
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|20
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|21
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|22
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|23
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|24
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|25
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|27
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|28
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|29
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|30
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|31
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|32
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|33
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|34
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|35
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|36
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|37
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|38
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|39
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

