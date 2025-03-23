IndyCar Qualifying Results: Pato O'Ward secures stunning pole as McLaren dominate at Thermal
Pato O'Ward has wrapped up pole position ahead of the Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix in a dominant qualifying session for McLaren.
O'Ward suffered a torrid time in the season opener at St. Pete but bounced back on Saturday, setting a fastest lap time of 1:39.9567secs to ensure he started out front on Sunday. The Mexican star just edged his McLaren team-mate Christian Lundgaard, meaning McLaren locked out the front row, showing serious speed around the California track.
Elsewhere, three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou had to make do with third in qualifying. The Spaniard got his title defense off to an excellent start at St. Pete last time out, but couldn't secure pole ahead of Sunday's race.
Colton Herta starts alongside Palou on the second row, with Marcus Ericsson rounding out the top five.
With all that said, let's take a look at the results in full below.
IndyCar Thermal Club qualifying results and starting lineup
After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's IndyCar race at Thermal Club, with lap times from the final stage of qualifying —the fast six — included.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Fast Six Lap Time
|1
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|01:39.9567
|2
|Christian Lundgaard
|Arrow McLaren
|01:40.1245
|3
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|01:40.3092
|4
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Global
|01:40.3978
|5
|Marcus Ericsson
|Andretti Global
|01:40.7435
|6
|Alexander Rossi
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|01:41.0359
|7
|Marcus Armstrong
|Meyer Shank Racing
|N/A
|8
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Global
|N/A
|9
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Meyer Shank Racing
|N/A
|10
|Louis Foster
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|N/A
|11
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|N/A
|12
|David Malukas
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|N/A
|13
|Rinus VeeKay
|Dale Coyne Racing
|N/A
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|N/A
|15
|Conor Daly
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|N/A
|16
|Nolan Siegel
|Arrow McLaren
|N/A
|17
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|N/A
|18
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|N/A
|19
|Christian Rasmussen
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|N/A
|20
|Kyffin Simpson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|N/A
|21
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|N/A
|22
|Callum Ilott
|Prema Racing
|N/A
|23
|Jacob Abel
|Dale Coyne Racing
|N/A
|24
|Sting Ray Robb
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|N/A
|25
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|N/A
|26
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|N/A
|27
|Robert Shwartzman
|Prema Racing
|N/A
