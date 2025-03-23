IndyCar Qualifying Results: Pato O'Ward secures stunning pole as McLaren dominate at Thermal

close global

Pato O'Ward has wrapped up pole position ahead of the Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix in a dominant qualifying session for McLaren.

O'Ward suffered a torrid time in the season opener at St. Pete but bounced back on Saturday, setting a fastest lap time of 1:39.9567secs to ensure he started out front on Sunday. The Mexican star just edged his McLaren team-mate Christian Lundgaard, meaning McLaren locked out the front row, showing serious speed around the California track.

Elsewhere, three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou had to make do with third in qualifying. The Spaniard got his title defense off to an excellent start at St. Pete last time out, but couldn't secure pole ahead of Sunday's race.

Colton Herta starts alongside Palou on the second row, with Marcus Ericsson rounding out the top five.

With all that said, let's take a look at the results in full below.

IndyCar Thermal Club qualifying results and starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's IndyCar race at Thermal Club, with lap times from the final stage of qualifying —the fast six — included.

Position Driver Team Fast Six Lap Time
1Pato O’WardArrow McLaren01:39.9567
2Christian LundgaardArrow McLaren01:40.1245
3Alex PalouChip Ganassi Racing01:40.3092
4Colton HertaAndretti Global01:40.3978
5Marcus EricssonAndretti Global01:40.7435
6Alexander RossiEd Carpenter Racing01:41.0359
7Marcus ArmstrongMeyer Shank RacingN/A
8Kyle KirkwoodAndretti GlobalN/A
9Felix RosenqvistMeyer Shank RacingN/A
10Louis FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingN/A
11Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingN/A
12David MalukasA.J. Foyt EnterprisesN/A
13Rinus VeeKayDale Coyne RacingN/A
14Santino FerrucciA.J. Foyt EnterprisesN/A
15Conor DalyJuncos Hollinger RacingN/A
16Nolan SiegelArrow McLarenN/A
17Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeN/A
18Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingN/A
19Christian RasmussenEd Carpenter RacingN/A
20Kyffin SimpsonChip Ganassi RacingN/A
21Will PowerTeam PenskeN/A
22Callum IlottPrema RacingN/A
23Jacob AbelDale Coyne RacingN/A
24Sting Ray RobbJuncos Hollinger RacingN/A
25Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeN/A
26Devlin DeFrancescoRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingN/A
27Robert ShwartzmanPrema RacingN/A

x