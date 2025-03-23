IndyCar Qualifying Results: Pato O'Ward secures stunning pole as McLaren dominate at Thermal

Pato O'Ward has wrapped up pole position ahead of the Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix in a dominant qualifying session for McLaren.

O'Ward suffered a torrid time in the season opener at St. Pete but bounced back on Saturday, setting a fastest lap time of 1:39.9567secs to ensure he started out front on Sunday. The Mexican star just edged his McLaren team-mate Christian Lundgaard, meaning McLaren locked out the front row, showing serious speed around the California track.

Elsewhere, three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou had to make do with third in qualifying. The Spaniard got his title defense off to an excellent start at St. Pete last time out, but couldn't secure pole ahead of Sunday's race.

Colton Herta starts alongside Palou on the second row, with Marcus Ericsson rounding out the top five.

With all that said, let's take a look at the results in full below.

IndyCar Thermal Club qualifying results and starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's IndyCar race at Thermal Club, with lap times from the final stage of qualifying —the fast six — included.

Position Driver Team Fast Six Lap Time 1 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren 01:39.9567 2 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 01:40.1245 3 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 01:40.3092 4 Colton Herta Andretti Global 01:40.3978 5 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global 01:40.7435 6 Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 01:41.0359 7 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing N/A 8 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global N/A 9 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing N/A 10 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing N/A 11 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing N/A 12 David Malukas A.J. Foyt Enterprises N/A 13 Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing N/A 14 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises N/A 15 Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing N/A 16 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren N/A 17 Josef Newgarden Team Penske N/A 18 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing N/A 19 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing N/A 20 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing N/A 21 Will Power Team Penske N/A 22 Callum Ilott Prema Racing N/A 23 Jacob Abel Dale Coyne Racing N/A 24 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing N/A 25 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske N/A 26 Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing N/A 27 Robert Shwartzman Prema Racing N/A

