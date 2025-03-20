IndyCar 2025: Thermal Club start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
IndyCar 2025: Thermal Club start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NTT IndyCar series hits California this weekend for The Thermal Club Grand Prix.
The race follows an exciting season-opener earlier this month in which Chip Ganassi Racing star Alex Palou showed once again why he is a three-time IndyCar champion.
The Spaniard beat the likes of Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden to the checkered flag around the streets of St. Pete, starting his title defense in the best possible fashion.
Palou will fancy his chances this weekend too having been victorious at the 2024 IndyCar race at The Thermal Club. Last year's event was a non-championship exhibition, however, whereas for 2025, the race is a full point-scoring event.
It will be exciting to see if Palou comes out on top once again, or whether one of his rivals can halt the Spaniard's early season momentum to kickstart their own title bid.
With that said, we've got all the details you need to know ahead of the weekend and how you can watch all of the action unfold live!
IndyCar Thermal Club start times
The 65-lap race starts on Sunday, March 22, 2025, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full IndyCar Thermal Club schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.
|Date
|Session
|New York, United States (ET)
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|Denver, United States (MT)
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|London, United Kingdom (GMT)
|Central Europe (CET)
|Friday, March 21
|Practice 1
|6:30PM
|5:30PM
|4:30PM
|3:30PM
|10:30PM
|11:30PM
|Saturday, March 22
|Practice 2
|1PM
|12PM
|11AM
|10AM
|5PM
|6PM
|Saturday, March 22
|Qualifying
|5PM
|4PM
|3PM
|2PM
|9PM
|10PM
|Sunday, March 23
|Race
|3PM
|2PM
|1PM
|12PM
|7PM
|8PM
How to watch IndyCar on TV
In the United States, IndyCar action this weekend and all season will be exclusively broadcast live on FOX Sports.
This weekend, all of the action ahead of the race itself will be shown live on FOX Sports 1. However, the race itself on Sunday will be shown live on FOX.
Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX
|Canada
|TSN, TSN+
|Australia
|Stan Sport, Sky Sport
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports F1
|Spain
|Movistar+
|France
|Canal+
|Germany
|Sky Sports
|Belgium
|VOO Sport World
|Brazil
|ESPN, TV Cultura
|Middle East
|IndyCar LIVE
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport
|Italy
|Sky
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|IndyCar LIVE
|Japan
|NHK
|Hong Kong
|IndyCar LIVE
|Hungary
|Arena 4
|Turkey
|S Sport
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen in danger of F1 race BAN with replacement unclear
- 1 uur geleden
IndyCar 2025: Thermal Club start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 3 uur geleden
Homestead issues HUGE update as wildfires threaten NASCAR race
- Today 16:00
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Homestead start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 15:00
F1 Practice Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 14:00
F1 legend dead at age 76
- Today 13:00