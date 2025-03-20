IndyCar 2025: Thermal Club start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NTT IndyCar series hits California this weekend for The Thermal Club Grand Prix.

The race follows an exciting season-opener earlier this month in which Chip Ganassi Racing star Alex Palou showed once again why he is a three-time IndyCar champion.

The Spaniard beat the likes of Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden to the checkered flag around the streets of St. Pete, starting his title defense in the best possible fashion.

Palou will fancy his chances this weekend too having been victorious at the 2024 IndyCar race at The Thermal Club. Last year's event was a non-championship exhibition, however, whereas for 2025, the race is a full point-scoring event.

It will be exciting to see if Palou comes out on top once again, or whether one of his rivals can halt the Spaniard's early season momentum to kickstart their own title bid.

With that said, we've got all the details you need to know ahead of the weekend and how you can watch all of the action unfold live!

IndyCar Thermal Club start times

The 65-lap race starts on Sunday, March 22, 2025, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full IndyCar Thermal Club schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, United States (ET) Chicago, United States (CT) Denver, United States (MT) Los Angeles, United States (PT) London, United Kingdom (GMT) Central Europe (CET) Friday, March 21 Practice 1 6:30PM 5:30PM 4:30PM 3:30PM 10:30PM 11:30PM Saturday, March 22 Practice 2 1PM 12PM 11AM 10AM 5PM 6PM Saturday, March 22 Qualifying 5PM 4PM 3PM 2PM 9PM 10PM Sunday, March 23 Race 3PM 2PM 1PM 12PM 7PM 8PM

How to watch IndyCar on TV

In the United States, IndyCar action this weekend and all season will be exclusively broadcast live on FOX Sports.

This weekend, all of the action ahead of the race itself will be shown live on FOX Sports 1. However, the race itself on Sunday will be shown live on FOX.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Canada TSN, TSN+ Australia Stan Sport, Sky Sport United Kingdom Sky Sports F1 Spain Movistar+ France Canal+ Germany Sky Sports Belgium VOO Sport World Brazil ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East IndyCar LIVE Netherlands Ziggo Sport Italy Sky Portugal Sport TV Singapore IndyCar LIVE Japan NHK Hong Kong IndyCar LIVE Hungary Arena 4 Turkey S Sport

