IndyCar Race Today: Thermal 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NTT IndyCar series hits Thermal Club, California today (Sunday, March 23) for round two of the season.

Last time out in St. Pete, the new campaign got underway in exciting fashion, with Alex Palou coming out on top and showing exactly why he is a three-time champion. Palou beat the likes of Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin on that occasion, with all three no doubt keen on bouncing back and taking their own victory this weekend.

Talking of bouncing back, one driver who will certainly have his eyes on doing exactly that is McLaren star Pato O'Ward.

The Mexican driver managed just P11 in St. Pete, but will start today's race on pole after he and McLarern team-mate Christian Lundgaard locked out the front row in qualifying.

The McLaren star could get his championship challenge back on track with a win today and it will certainly be fascinating to see if he can convert his pole into a victory.

With all that said, let's get into today's details below, including timing information and how you can watch the action unfold live!

IndyCar Thermal Grand Prix start times

Today's IndyCar race from Thermal Club, California, is set to start at 3 pm (ET). Here are the IndyCar start times converted to your local city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 3 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 3 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 3 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 3 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 2 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 2 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 2 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 2 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 2 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 2 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1 PM Denver, CO (MT) 1 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 1 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 12 PM Portland, OR (PT) 12 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 12 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 4 PM London, GB (GMT) 7 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 8 PM Sydney, AU (AEDT) 6 AM (Monday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 5:30 AM (Monday) Perth, AU (AWST) 3 AM (Monday)

How to watch IndyCar on TV

In the United States, IndyCar action this weekend and all season will be exclusively broadcast live on FOX Sports. Specifically, today's race will be broadcast live on FOX.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Canada TSN, TSN+ Australia Stan Sport, Sky Sport United Kingdom Sky Sports F1 Spain Movistar+ France Canal+ Germany Sky Sports Belgium VOO Sport World Brazil ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East IndyCar LIVE Netherlands Ziggo Sport Italy Sky Portugal Sport TV Singapore IndyCar LIVE Japan NHK Hong Kong IndyCar LIVE Hungary Arena 4 Turkey S Sport

READ MORE: Colton Herta WARNED he has 'so much to lose' by joining Cadillac F1 project

Related