F1 Qualifying Today: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 hits the Bahrain International Circuit today (Saturday, April 12) for qualifying ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Last time out, qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix proved crucial ahead of Sunday's race, with Max Verstappen's pole position playing a huge part in his first victory of 2025.

However, the McLarens are looking quick once again in Bahrain. Lando Norris topped the timesheets in FP1 on Friday, while Oscar Piastri did so in FP2 later in the day in what was a more representative session.

It was a difficult FP2 session for the likes of Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, with the two champions only able to manage times quick enough for P7 and P8. They will be looking for a big turnaround ahead of today's qualifying action.

With that said, let's take a look at all the information you need ahead of today's qualifying session and how you can watch it all unfold live!

F1 2025: Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying start times

Location Start Time Local Time (AST) 7 PM New York, United States (ET) 12 PM Chicago, United States (CT) 11 AM Denver, United States (MT) 10 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 9 AM London, United Kingdom (GMT) 5 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 2 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 1:30 AM (Sunday) Perth, Australia (AWST) 12 AM (Sunday) Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 10 AM Berlin, Germany (CET) 6 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 1 AM (Sunday) Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 6 PM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 6 PM Beijing, China (CST) 12 AM (Sunday) New Delhi, India (IST) 9:30 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 1 PM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 12 AM (Sunday)

How to watch F1 qualifying live on TV

Qualifying from the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN2 in the United States.

However, broadcast details elsewhere do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

Who won the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen won the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix, ahead of Sergio Perez in second and Carlos Sainz in third.

Who was on pole for the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen was on pole for the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix with a lap time of 1:29:179secs.

Where is the Bahrain Grand Prix located?

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

How long has the Bahrain Grand Prix existed?

F1 first raced in Bahrain in 2004 and has done so every year since, with the exception of 2011 due to protests in the country.

How many laps is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be 57 laps long.

How long is the Bahrain International Circuit?

Bahrain International Circuit is 5.412 kilometers long, which translates to 3.362 miles.

Which driver has the most wins at the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton has five F1 wins at the Bahrain Grand Prix, which is the most of any driver.

Which team has the most wins at the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Ferrari has seven F1 wins at the Bahrain Grand Prix, which is the most of any team.

What is the Bahrain Grand Prix lap record?

The lap record around for the Bahrain Grand Prix is 1:31:447 set by Pedro De la Rosa in 2005.

What is the chance of a safety car at the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Based on the last eight Bahrain Grands Prix, the chances of a safety car for this weekend's race is 63%.

How long do you lose for a pit stop at the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The total pit-stop time loss at the Bahrain Grand Prix is 22.9 seconds, based on a 2.5-second pit-stop.

