F1 Results Today: Hamilton and Verstappen suffer nightmare at Bahrain GP as champions THRASHED by rivals
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton both endured a miserable evening at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday as they struggled to match the pace of the leading cars.
The FP2 session was topped by McLaren star Oscar Piastri with a 1:30.505, the Aussie's time 0.154 seconds quicker than his team-mate Lando Norris, who finished the session in second after topping FP1 earlier in the day.
Verstappen and Hamilton, though, could only manage P7 and P8, with duo trailing Piastri's time by 0.825 and 1.071 seconds, respectively.
The only silver lining for Hamilton is that there is pace to find in his Ferrari, with his team-mate Charles Leclerc only 0.540 seconds off Piastri in P4.
For Verstappen and Red Bull there is clearly work to do, however, with Yuki Tsunoda also enduring another difficult session, finishing down in P18 and over one and a half seconds off the session leader.
With that said, let's take a look at the FP2 results in full, with Friday afternoon's FP1 results also below.
F1 2025: Bahrain Grand Prix FP2 results
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:30.505
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.154 sec
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.527 sec
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.540 sec
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.722 sec
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.733 sec
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.825 sec
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.071 sec
|9
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+1.079 sec
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.118 sec
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.191 sec
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.201 sec
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.267 sec
|14
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|+1.283 sec
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.320 sec
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.365 sec
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.442 sec
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.519 sec
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.877 sec
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.991 sec
F1 2025: Bahrain Grand Prix FP1 results
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:33.204
|2
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.238 sec
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.596 sec
|4
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.724 sec
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.980 sec
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.058 sec
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|+1.192 sec
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.193 sec
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.280 sec
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.304 sec
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.424 sec
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.463 sec
|13
|Luke Browning
|Williams
|+1.681 sec
|14
|Dino Beganovic
|Ferrari
|+1.851 sec
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.912 sec
|16
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin
|+1.994 sec
|17
|Ryo Hirakawa
|Haas
|+2.057 sec
|18
|Frederik Vesti
|Mercedes
|+2.121 sec
|19
|Ayumu Iwasa
|Red Bull
|+2.271 sec
|20
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+4.847 sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
