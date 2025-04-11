close global

F1 Results Today: Hamilton and Verstappen suffer nightmare at Bahrain GP as champions THRASHED by rivals

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton both endured a miserable evening at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday as they struggled to match the pace of the leading cars.

The FP2 session was topped by McLaren star Oscar Piastri with a 1:30.505, the Aussie's time 0.154 seconds quicker than his team-mate Lando Norris, who finished the session in second after topping FP1 earlier in the day.

Verstappen and Hamilton, though, could only manage P7 and P8, with duo trailing Piastri's time by 0.825 and 1.071 seconds, respectively.

The only silver lining for Hamilton is that there is pace to find in his Ferrari, with his team-mate Charles Leclerc only 0.540 seconds off Piastri in P4.

For Verstappen and Red Bull there is clearly work to do, however, with Yuki Tsunoda also enduring another difficult session, finishing down in P18 and over one and a half seconds off the session leader.

With that said, let's take a look at the FP2 results in full, with Friday afternoon's FP1 results also below.

F1 2025: Bahrain Grand Prix FP2 results

Position Driver Team Time/Gap
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:30.505
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.154 sec
3George RussellMercedes+0.527 sec
4Charles LeclercFerrari+0.540 sec
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.722 sec
6Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.733 sec
7Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.825 sec
8Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.071 sec
9Ollie BearmanHaas+1.079 sec
10Carlos SainzWilliams+1.118 sec
11Alex AlbonWilliams+1.191 sec
12Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.201 sec
13Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.267 sec
14Jack DoohanAlpine+1.283 sec
15Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.320 sec
16Esteban OconHaas+1.365 sec
17Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.442 sec
18Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.519 sec
19Lance StrollAston Martin+1.877 sec
20Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.991 sec

F1 2025: Bahrain Grand Prix FP1 results

Position Driver Team Time / Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:33.204
2Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.238 sec
3Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.596 sec
4Alex AlbonWilliams+0.724 sec
5Esteban OconHaas+0.980 sec
6Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.058 sec
7Jack DoohanAlpine+1.192 sec
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.193 sec
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.280 sec
10Oscar PiastriMcLaren+1.304 sec
11Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.424 sec
12Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.463 sec
13Luke BrowningWilliams+1.681 sec
14Dino BeganovicFerrari+1.851 sec
15Lance StrollAston Martin+1.912 sec
16Felipe DrugovichAston Martin+1.994 sec
17Ryo HirakawaHaas+2.057 sec
18Frederik VestiMercedes+2.121 sec
19Ayumu IwasaRed Bull+2.271 sec
20Kimi AntonelliMercedes+4.847 sec

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

READ MORE: F1 Free Practice Today: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

