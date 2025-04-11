Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton both endured a miserable evening at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday as they struggled to match the pace of the leading cars.

The FP2 session was topped by McLaren star Oscar Piastri with a 1:30.505, the Aussie's time 0.154 seconds quicker than his team-mate Lando Norris, who finished the session in second after topping FP1 earlier in the day.

Verstappen and Hamilton, though, could only manage P7 and P8, with duo trailing Piastri's time by 0.825 and 1.071 seconds, respectively.

The only silver lining for Hamilton is that there is pace to find in his Ferrari, with his team-mate Charles Leclerc only 0.540 seconds off Piastri in P4.

For Verstappen and Red Bull there is clearly work to do, however, with Yuki Tsunoda also enduring another difficult session, finishing down in P18 and over one and a half seconds off the session leader.

With that said, let's take a look at the FP2 results in full, with Friday afternoon's FP1 results also below.

F1 2025: Bahrain Grand Prix FP2 results

Position Driver Team Time/Gap 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:30.505 2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.154 sec 3 George Russell Mercedes +0.527 sec 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.540 sec 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.722 sec 6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.733 sec 7 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.825 sec 8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.071 sec 9 Ollie Bearman Haas +1.079 sec 10 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.118 sec 11 Alex Albon Williams +1.191 sec 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.201 sec 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.267 sec 14 Jack Doohan Alpine +1.283 sec 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.320 sec 16 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.365 sec 17 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.442 sec 18 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.519 sec 19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.877 sec 20 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.991 sec

F1 2025: Bahrain Grand Prix FP1 results

Position Driver Team Time / Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:33.204 2 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.238 sec 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.596 sec 4 Alex Albon Williams +0.724 sec 5 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.980 sec 6 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.058 sec 7 Jack Doohan Alpine +1.192 sec 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.193 sec 9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.280 sec 10 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.304 sec 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.424 sec 12 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.463 sec 13 Luke Browning Williams +1.681 sec 14 Dino Beganovic Ferrari +1.851 sec 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.912 sec 16 Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin +1.994 sec 17 Ryo Hirakawa Haas +2.057 sec 18 Frederik Vesti Mercedes +2.121 sec 19 Ayumu Iwasa Red Bull +2.271 sec 20 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +4.847 sec

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

