F1 Free Practice Today: Bahrain Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 hits the Bahrain International Circuit on Friday, April 11, for Free Practice ahead of the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix.

This weekend's action is the second round of F1 2025's first triple-header, with today's FP1 and FP2 sessions coming just five days after the Japanese Grand Prix last time out.

That race was won by reigning world champion Max Verstappen, with the Red Bull star able to hold off McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to take his first win of 2025.

Despite that, Norris still leads the drivers' championship heading into this weekend, albeit by just a single point, whilst McLaren, too, continue to lead the way in the constructors'.

With that said, let's take a look at all of the details you need to know ahead of Friday's on-track action, with Saturday's FP3 details also included.

F1 2025: Bahrain Grand Prix Free Practice start times

Practice action at the Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off on Friday, April 11, with FP1 which is scheduled to take place at 2:30 pm local time (AST). In the United States, this means a start time of 7:30 am (ET) and even earlier the further west you go.

FP2, though, is slated for 6 pm local time (AST), which means a start time on the East Coast of 1 pm (ET).

FP3 is set to take place on Saturday, April 12, this time starting at 3:30 pm local time (AST), which means an 8:30 am (ET) start in the United States.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below.

Bahrain Grand Prix Free Practice 1 - Friday, April 11, 2025

Location Start Time Local Time (AST) 2:30 PM New York, United States (ET) 7:30 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 6:30 AM Denver, United States (MT) 5:30 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 4:30 AM London, United Kingdom (GMT) 12:30 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 9:30 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 9 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 7:30 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 6:30 AM Berlin, Germany (CET) 1:30 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 8:30 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 1:30 PM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 1:30 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 5 PM Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (BRT) 8:30 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 7:30 PM

Bahrain Grand Prix Free Practice 2 - Friday, April 11, 2025

Location Start Time Local Time (AST) 6:00 PM New York, United States (ET) 11:00 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 10:00 AM Denver, United States (MT) 9:00 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 8:00 AM London, United Kingdom (GMT) 4:00 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 1:00 AM (Saturday) Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 12:30 AM (Saturday) Perth, Australia (AWST) 11:00 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 10:00 AM Berlin, Germany (CET) 5:00 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 12:00 AM (Saturday) Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 5:00 PM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 5:00 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 8:30 PM Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (BRT) 12:00 PM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 11:00 PM

Bahrain Grand Prix Free Practice 3 - Saturday, April 12, 2025

Location Start Time Local Time (AST) 3:30 PM New York, United States (ET) 8:30 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 7:30 AM Denver, United States (MT) 6:30 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 5:30 AM London, United Kingdom (GMT) 1:30 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 10:30 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 10 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 8:30 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 7:30 AM Berlin, Germany (CET) 2:30 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 9:30 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 2:30 PM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 2:30 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 6 PM Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (BRT) 9:30 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 8:30 PM

How to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix practice live on TV

Practice from the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States. However, different sessions are set to be shown in different places.

FP1 and FP2 will be shown on ESPNU, for example, whilst Saturday's FP3 session will be shown live on ESPN2.

With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

Who won the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen won the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix, ahead of Sergio Perez in second and Carlos Sainz in third.

Who was on pole for the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen was on pole for the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix with a lap time of 1:29:179secs.

Where is the Bahrain Grand Prix located?

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

How long has the Bahrain Grand Prix existed?

F1 first raced in Bahrain in 2004 and has done so every year since, with the exception of 2011 due to protests in the country.

How many laps is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be 57 laps long.

How long is the Bahrain International Circuit?

Bahrain International Circuit is 5.412 kilometers long, which translates to 3.362 miles.

Which driver has the most wins at the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton has five F1 wins at the Bahrain Grand Prix, which is the most of any driver.

Which team has the most wins at the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Ferrari has seven F1 wins at the Bahrain Grand Prix, which is the most of any team.

What is the Bahrain Grand Prix lap record?

The lap record around for the Bahrain Grand Prix is 1:31:447 set by Pedro De la Rosa in 2005.

What is the chance of a safety car at the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Based on the last eight Bahrain Grands Prix, the chances of a safety car for this weekend's race is 63%.

How long do you lose for a pit stop at the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The total pit-stop time loss at the Bahrain Grand Prix is 22.9 seconds, based on a 2.5-second pit-stop.

Related