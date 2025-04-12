close global

F1 Results Today: McLaren dominate in Bahrain as Lewis Hamilton THRASHED by Ferrari team-mate

Lewis Hamilton was thrashed by his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in Free Practice 3 at the Bahrain Grand Prix as McLaren’s domination of the weekend continued.

After finishing in P8 in FP2 on Friday night, Hamilton struggled even more in the scorching Bahrain heat on Saturday, only able to register a lap time quick enough for 10th position as his team-mate Charles Leclerc put his SF-25 P3.

Hamilton’s lap time was 1.465 seconds off the pace, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri having set a blistering 1:31.646 lap time in his papaya machinery, so much so that even his team-mate Lando Norris was 0.668 seconds behind in P2.

McLaren do look dominant, however, and they will be happy to see that Max Verstappen could only put his car in P8 ahead of qualifying later today.

With that said, let’s get into the full finishing order from today’s session, with all the times and gaps included.

F1 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix FP3 Results

Position Driver Team Time
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:31.646
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.668
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.834
4George RussellMercedes+1.181
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.270
6Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.328
7Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.377
8Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.381
9Carlos SainzWilliams+1.446
10Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.465
11Esteban OconHaas+1.594
12Jack DoohanAlpine+1.701
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.724
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.902
15Alex AlbonWilliams+2.107
16Ollie BearmanHaas+2.689
17Lance StrollAston Martin+2.717
18Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+2.872
19Nico HulkenbergKick SauberTBC
20Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+3.319

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, qualifying will take place on Saturday, April 11, at 5pm BST.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Today: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

