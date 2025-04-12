F1 Qualifying Results: Lando Norris suffers nightmare in Bahrain as championship rival secures stunning pole
F1 Qualifying Results: Lando Norris suffers nightmare in Bahrain as championship rival secures stunning pole
McLaren star Oscar Piastri will start Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix out front after storming to pole position under the lights in Sakhir.
Piastri set a lap time of 1:29.841sec around Bahrain International Circuit, enough to secure pole ahead of Mercedes star George Russell by 0.168 seconds.
It was a much more forgettable session for Piastri’s team-mate Lando Norris, with the Brit only able to set a lap time for P6 after a poor final run in Q3.
Red Bull star Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s race even lower down the order, though, as he grappled with his RB21 throughout qualifying in Bahrain.
With that said, let’s take a look at the results in full, including lap times!
F1 Qualifying Results: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:29.841sec
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.168sec
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.334sec
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.372sec
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.375sec
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.426sec
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.582sec
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.839sec
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.931sec
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.462sec
ELIMINATED IN Q2
|Position
|Name
|Team
|11
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|15
|Alex Albon
|Williams
ELIMINATED IN Q1
|Position
|Name
|Team
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|17
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
NOTE: Both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have been demoted one spot by the FIA post-qualifying.
READ MORE: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI drag F1 into their NASCAR legal battle
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
READ MORE: FIA confirm penalty for F1 star at Bahrain Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA confirm penalty for F1 star at Bahrain Grand Prix
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Qualifying Results: Lando Norris suffers nightmare in Bahrain as championship rival secures stunning pole
- 2 uur geleden
F1 action red-flagged at Bahrain Grand Prix as star in big crash
- 3 uur geleden
Michael Jordan-owned 23XI drag F1 into their NASCAR legal battle
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 16:45
F1 Results Today: McLaren dominate in Bahrain as Lewis Hamilton THRASHED by Ferrari team-mate
- Today 15:54