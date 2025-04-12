close global

F1 Qualifying Results: Lando Norris suffers nightmare in Bahrain as championship rival secures stunning pole

McLaren star Oscar Piastri will start Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix out front after storming to pole position under the lights in Sakhir.

Piastri set a lap time of 1:29.841sec around Bahrain International Circuit, enough to secure pole ahead of Mercedes star George Russell by 0.168 seconds.

It was a much more forgettable session for Piastri’s team-mate Lando Norris, with the Brit only able to set a lap time for P6 after a poor final run in Q3.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s race even lower down the order, though, as he grappled with his RB21 throughout qualifying in Bahrain.

With that said, let’s take a look at the results in full, including lap times!

F1 Qualifying Results: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025

Position Name Team Time
1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:29.841sec
2 George Russell Mercedes +0.168sec
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.334sec
4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.372sec
5 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.375sec
6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.426sec
7 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.582sec
8 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.839sec
9 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.931sec
10 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.462sec

ELIMINATED IN Q2

Position Name Team
11 Jack Doohan Alpine
12 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls
13 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
14 Esteban Ocon Haas
15 Alex Albon Williams

ELIMINATED IN Q1

Position Name Team
16 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber
17 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls
18 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber
19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
20 Ollie Bearman Haas

NOTE: Both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have been demoted one spot by the FIA post-qualifying.

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

