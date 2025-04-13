F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 cars are on track once again today (Sunday, April 13) at the Bahrain International Circuit for race day and round four of the 2025 season.

Last time out at the Japanese Grand Prix, Max Verstappen's might was on display for all to see as he converted his stunning Suzuka pole into his first victory of 2025.

The reigning world champion is up against it heading into today's race, however, having struggled in qualifying this time around, only able to put his RB21 P7 on Sunday's grid.

The same could be said for McLaren star Lando Norris. Whilst his team-mate put it on pole on Saturday, Norris could only manage P6, leaving himself plenty of work to do heading into the race.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton also heads into the race struggling having qualified ninth, with team-mate Charles Leclerc qualifying second and set to start P2 on the grid.

With that said, let's get into all the details you need ahead of today's racing action and how you can watch it all unfold live!

F1 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix start time

The 57-lap Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, April 13 2025 at 6 pm local time (AST). This will be 11 am (ET) in the United States.

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Start Time Local Time (AST) 6 PM New York, United States (ET) 11 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 10 AM Denver, United States (MT) 9 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 8 AM London, United Kingdom (GMT) 4 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 1 AM (Monday) Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 12:30 AM (Monday) Perth, Australia (AWST) 11 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 9AM Berlin, Germany (CET) 5 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 12 AM (Monday) Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 5 PM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 5 PM Beijing, China (CST) 11 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 8:30 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 12 PM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 11 PM

READ MORE: Michael Jordan-owned 23XI drag F1 into their NASCAR legal battle

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix live on TV

The 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix can be watched on ESPN2 in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: FIA confirm penalty for F1 star at Bahrain Grand Prix

Who won the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen won the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix, ahead of Sergio Perez in second and Carlos Sainz in third.

Who was on pole for the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen was on pole for the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix with a lap time of 1:29:179secs.

Where is the Bahrain Grand Prix located?

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

How long has the Bahrain Grand Prix existed?

F1 first raced in Bahrain in 2004 and has done so every year since, with the exception of 2011 due to protests in the country.

How many laps is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be 57 laps long.

How long is the Bahrain International Circuit?

Bahrain International Circuit is 5.412 kilometers long, which translates to 3.362 miles.

Which driver has the most wins at the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton has five F1 wins at the Bahrain Grand Prix, which is the most of any driver.

Which team has the most wins at the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Ferrari has seven F1 wins at the Bahrain Grand Prix, which is the most of any team.

What is the Bahrain Grand Prix lap record?

The lap record around for the Bahrain Grand Prix is 1:31:447 set by Pedro De la Rosa in 2005.

What is the chance of a safety car at the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Based on the last eight Bahrain Grands Prix, the chances of a safety car for this weekend's race is 63%.

How long do you lose for a pit stop at the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The total pit-stop time loss at the Bahrain Grand Prix is 22.9 seconds, based on a 2.5-second pit-stop.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Lando Norris suffers nightmare in Bahrain as championship rival secures stunning pole

Related