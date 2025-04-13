F1 2025: Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied

The starting grid is set ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix and round four of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

It will be McLaren star Oscar Piastri who starts on pole position, setting a blistering lap time around the Bahrain International Circuit that none of his rivals could match.

Whilst Piastri is on pole, his team-mate Lando Norris endured a much more difficult outing. The British racer will line up in P6 with plenty of work to do on Sunday if he wants to contend for the victory.

Elsewhere, Mercedes star George Russell once again got in and amongst it at the top of the timesheets and is set to start the Bahrain GP in P2, although bad news later followed when he and team-mate Kimi Antonelli were hit with a one-place grid penalty by the stewards. Russell will now drop to P3 for Sunday's start, and Antonelli to P5.

The biggest benefactor of that is Charles Leclerc, who had qualified third but will now start second. His Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, will start P9.

The below order is provisional until confirmed by the FIA prior to the race.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 starting grid with penalties applied

What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix on today?

The Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, April 13 2025 at 6pm local time (AST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Start Time Local Time (AST) 6 PM New York, United States (ET) 11 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 10 AM Denver, United States (MT) 9 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 8 AM London, United Kingdom (GMT) 4 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 1 AM (Monday) Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 12:30 AM (Monday) Perth, Australia (AWST) 11 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 9AM Berlin, Germany (CET) 5 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 12 AM (Monday) Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 5 PM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 5 PM Beijing, China (CST) 11 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 8:30 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 12 PM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 11 PM

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix live on TV today

The 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix can be watched on ESPN2 in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Lando Norris suffers nightmare in Bahrain as championship rival secures stunning pole

Related