close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 2025: Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied

F1 2025: Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied

F1 2025: Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied

F1 2025: Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied

The starting grid is set ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix and round four of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

It will be McLaren star Oscar Piastri who starts on pole position, setting a blistering lap time around the Bahrain International Circuit that none of his rivals could match.

Whilst Piastri is on pole, his team-mate Lando Norris endured a much more difficult outing. The British racer will line up in P6 with plenty of work to do on Sunday if he wants to contend for the victory.

Elsewhere, Mercedes star George Russell once again got in and amongst it at the top of the timesheets and is set to start the Bahrain GP in P2, although bad news later followed when he and team-mate Kimi Antonelli were hit with a one-place grid penalty by the stewards. Russell will now drop to P3 for Sunday's start, and Antonelli to P5.

The biggest benefactor of that is Charles Leclerc, who had qualified third but will now start second. His Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, will start P9.

The below order is provisional until confirmed by the FIA prior to the race.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 starting grid with penalties applied

Position Driver Team
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren
2Charles LeclercFerrari
3George RussellMercedes
4Pierre GaslyAlpine
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes
6Lando NorrisMcLaren
7Max VerstappenRed Bull
8Carlos SainzWilliams
9Lewis HamiltonFerrari
10Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
11Jack DoohanAlpine
12Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
13Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
14Esteban OconHaas
15Alex AlbonWilliams
16Nico HulkenbergSauber
17Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
18Gabriel BortoletoSauber
19Lance StrollAston Martin
20Ollie BearmanHaas

What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix on today?

The Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, April 13 2025 at 6pm local time (AST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Start Time
Local Time (AST) 6 PM
New York, United States (ET) 11 AM
Chicago, United States (CT) 10 AM
Denver, United States (MT) 9 AM
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 8 AM
London, United Kingdom (GMT) 4 PM
Sydney, Australia (AEST) 1 AM (Monday)
Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 12:30 AM (Monday)
Perth, Australia (AWST) 11 PM
Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 9AM
Berlin, Germany (CET) 5 PM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 12 AM (Monday)
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 5 PM
Cairo, Egypt (EET) 5 PM
Beijing, China (CST) 11 PM
New Delhi, India (IST) 8:30 PM
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 12 PM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 11 PM

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix live on TV today

The 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix can be watched on ESPN2 in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
India FanCode
Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Lando Norris suffers nightmare in Bahrain as championship rival secures stunning pole

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris Charles Leclerc George Russell
Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari apology at Bahrain Grand Prix
Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari apology at Bahrain Grand Prix

  • Today 03:00
FIA announce MULTIPLE grid penalties ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix
Bahrain Grand Prix

FIA announce MULTIPLE grid penalties ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix

  • Today 01:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin slams NASCAR red tape as star pleads for series to make major change

  • 2 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Race Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Bristol starting lineup with penalties applied

  • 2 uur geleden
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 3 uur geleden
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 2025: Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Explained

F1 Explained: What is dirty air and why does it make overtaking more difficult?

  • Today 04:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x