F1 2025: Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied
The starting grid is set ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix and round four of the 2025 Formula 1 season.
It will be McLaren star Oscar Piastri who starts on pole position, setting a blistering lap time around the Bahrain International Circuit that none of his rivals could match.
Whilst Piastri is on pole, his team-mate Lando Norris endured a much more difficult outing. The British racer will line up in P6 with plenty of work to do on Sunday if he wants to contend for the victory.
Elsewhere, Mercedes star George Russell once again got in and amongst it at the top of the timesheets and is set to start the Bahrain GP in P2, although bad news later followed when he and team-mate Kimi Antonelli were hit with a one-place grid penalty by the stewards. Russell will now drop to P3 for Sunday's start, and Antonelli to P5.
The biggest benefactor of that is Charles Leclerc, who had qualified third but will now start second. His Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, will start P9.
The below order is provisional until confirmed by the FIA prior to the race.
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 starting grid with penalties applied
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|4
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|11
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|15
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|17
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix on today?
The Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off today Sunday, April 13 2025 at 6pm local time (AST).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (AST)
|6 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|11 AM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|10 AM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|9 AM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|8 AM
|London, United Kingdom (GMT)
|4 PM
|Sydney, Australia (AEST)
|1 AM (Monday)
|Adelaide, Australia (ACST)
|12:30 AM (Monday)
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|11 PM
|Mexico City, Mexico (CST)
|9AM
|Berlin, Germany (CET)
|5 PM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|12 AM (Monday)
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|5 PM
|Cairo, Egypt (EET)
|5 PM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|11 PM
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|8:30 PM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|12 PM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|11 PM
How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix live on TV today
The 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix can be watched on ESPN2 in the United States.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
