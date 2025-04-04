close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 returns this weekend after a week's absence, with drivers taking to the track for the Japanese Grand Prix.

This weekend's action will be the last for some time to be held in such an awful time zone for the American audience, which may have seen people miss an FP1 session in which very little happened.

However, in FP2 Jack Doohan made it four laps before losing control at 185mph into the first corner, demolishing his car and pausing the session for about 20 minutes as his car was retrieved and the barrier fixed.

Fernando Alonso then beached his car in the gravel in the second Degner, bringing out a second red flag and wrecking several teams' run plans, before the final 15 minutes were broken up by two more red flags for fires around the track.

Teams will be hoping that the fire issues are resolved by qualifying, or else risk being caught out by inconveniently timed stoppages.

F1 RESULTS: Norris in McLaren complaints as Tsunoda makes Red Bull debut

F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix start times

Qualifying action at the Japanese Grand Prix starts Saturday, April 5, with FP3 taking place before that at 11:30 am local time.

Find all of the session start times converted to your local time zone below.

Japanese Grand Prix qualifying start times - Saturday, April 5, 2025

Location Start Time
Local Time (JST) 3 PM
New York, United States (ET) 2 AM
Chicago, United States (CT) 1 AM
Denver, United States (MT) 12 AM
Los Angeles, United States (PT) 11 PM (Friday)
London, United Kingdom (GMT) 7 AM
Sydney, Australia (AEDT) 5 PM
Adelaide, Australia (ACDT) 4:30 PM
Perth, Australia (AWST) 2 PM
Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 1 AM
Berlin, Germany (CET) 8 AM
Tokyo, Japan (JST) 3 PM
Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 8 AM
Cairo, Egypt (EET) 8 AM
Beijing, China (CST) 2 PM
New Delhi, India (IST) 11:30 AM
São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 3 AM
Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 2 PM

How to watch F1 live on TV

Qualifying from the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States. However, different sessions are set to be shown in different places.

FP1 will be shown on ESPN+, for example, whilst FP2 will be shown live on ESPN2. On Saturday, F1 action returns to ESPN+ for FP3.

With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Italy Sky Italia
Belgium RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain DAZN F1
Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Singapore beIN SPORTS
China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
India FanCode
Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Schedule: Key dates and US start times for EVERY race this season

Related

Mercedes issued punishment at Japanese Grand Prix
Japanese Grand Prix

Mercedes issued punishment at Japanese Grand Prix

  • Today 12:30
Japanese Grand Prix in chaos as fires hit legendary track
Japanese Grand Prix

Japanese Grand Prix in chaos as fires hit legendary track

  • Today 09:23

Latest News

Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 1 uur geleden
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 2 uur geleden
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 2025 Japanese Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Suzuka Circuit

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan’s 23XI issue official statement as Dale Earnhardt Jr set for legal battle

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR driver PUNISHED after almost coming to blows with rival

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Legends

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr in legal battle with NFL star Lamar Jackson

  • Today 13:45
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x