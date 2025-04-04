F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1 returns this weekend after a week's absence, with drivers taking to the track for the Japanese Grand Prix.
This weekend's action will be the last for some time to be held in such an awful time zone for the American audience, which may have seen people miss an FP1 session in which very little happened.
However, in FP2 Jack Doohan made it four laps before losing control at 185mph into the first corner, demolishing his car and pausing the session for about 20 minutes as his car was retrieved and the barrier fixed.
Fernando Alonso then beached his car in the gravel in the second Degner, bringing out a second red flag and wrecking several teams' run plans, before the final 15 minutes were broken up by two more red flags for fires around the track.
Teams will be hoping that the fire issues are resolved by qualifying, or else risk being caught out by inconveniently timed stoppages.
F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix start times
Qualifying action at the Japanese Grand Prix starts Saturday, April 5, with FP3 taking place before that at 11:30 am local time.
Find all of the session start times converted to your local time zone below.
Japanese Grand Prix qualifying start times - Saturday, April 5, 2025
|Location
|Start Time
|Local Time (JST)
|3 PM
|New York, United States (ET)
|2 AM
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|1 AM
|Denver, United States (MT)
|12 AM
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|11 PM (Friday)
|London, United Kingdom (GMT)
|7 AM
|Sydney, Australia (AEDT)
|5 PM
|Adelaide, Australia (ACDT)
|4:30 PM
|Perth, Australia (AWST)
|2 PM
|Mexico City, Mexico (CST)
|1 AM
|Berlin, Germany (CET)
|8 AM
|Tokyo, Japan (JST)
|3 PM
|Cape Town, South Africa (SAST)
|8 AM
|Cairo, Egypt (EET)
|8 AM
|Beijing, China (CST)
|2 PM
|New Delhi, India (IST)
|11:30 AM
|São Paulo, Brazil (BRT)
|3 AM
|Singapore, Singapore (SGT)
|2 PM
How to watch F1 live on TV
Qualifying from the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States. However, different sessions are set to be shown in different places.
FP1 will be shown on ESPN+, for example, whilst FP2 will be shown live on ESPN2. On Saturday, F1 action returns to ESPN+ for FP3.
With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
