F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 returns this weekend after a week's absence, with drivers taking to the track for the Japanese Grand Prix.

This weekend's action will be the last for some time to be held in such an awful time zone for the American audience, which may have seen people miss an FP1 session in which very little happened.

However, in FP2 Jack Doohan made it four laps before losing control at 185mph into the first corner, demolishing his car and pausing the session for about 20 minutes as his car was retrieved and the barrier fixed.

Fernando Alonso then beached his car in the gravel in the second Degner, bringing out a second red flag and wrecking several teams' run plans, before the final 15 minutes were broken up by two more red flags for fires around the track.

Teams will be hoping that the fire issues are resolved by qualifying, or else risk being caught out by inconveniently timed stoppages.

F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix start times

Qualifying action at the Japanese Grand Prix starts Saturday, April 5, with FP3 taking place before that at 11:30 am local time.

Find all of the session start times converted to your local time zone below.

Japanese Grand Prix qualifying start times - Saturday, April 5, 2025

Location Start Time Local Time (JST) 3 PM New York, United States (ET) 2 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 1 AM Denver, United States (MT) 12 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 11 PM (Friday) London, United Kingdom (GMT) 7 AM Sydney, Australia (AEDT) 5 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACDT) 4:30 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 2 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 1 AM Berlin, Germany (CET) 8 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 3 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 8 AM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 8 AM Beijing, China (CST) 2 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 11:30 AM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 3 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 2 PM

How to watch F1 live on TV

Qualifying from the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States. However, different sessions are set to be shown in different places.

FP1 will be shown on ESPN+, for example, whilst FP2 will be shown live on ESPN2. On Saturday, F1 action returns to ESPN+ for FP3.

With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

