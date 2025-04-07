Max Verstappen targets Lando Norris with cheeky dig

Max Verstappen has aimed a cheeky dig at Lando Norris after the Japanese Grand Prix, claiming that he could have secured the victory in the Brit's McLaren.

The Dutchman added a 64th win to his name at Suzuka, ahead of both McLarens as Norris and Oscar Piastri were unable to make their way past Verstappen.

Verstappen's first pole position since the 2024 Austrian GP proved to be the difference in the end, as he utilised free air to save his tyres and keep the McLarens at bay.

Now, four-time champion Verstappen has suggested that he would have been over the hills and far away at Suzuka, had he have been driving a McLaren.

"When I came here, I didn't expect to win here - and after Friday, not at all," Verstappen told Viaplay after the race. "Starting on pole was the most important thing this weekend. McLaren was faster I think, but they couldn't get into the DRS to make a move.

"I'm very happy with what I'm doing. I don't even want to think about if I'd been in that other car [McLaren]. Then you wouldn't have seen me."

Verstappen highlights championship credentials

The early part of the season has suggested that Verstappen will struggle to keep hold of his drivers' championship crown for a fifth consecutive year in 2025.

However, despite clearly having a significant pace disadvantage to McLaren and Mercedes, the Dutchman is still only one point from the top of the drivers' standings, a position that Norris currently holds.

Consistent results punctuated by this stunning victory has meant that he is in prime position to retain his crown, as long as Red Bull can make improvements to his RB21.

Verstappen's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda qualified 15th and finished the race down in 12th, highlighting how difficult Verstappen's car is to drive, and what a phenomenal job he is doing to put his car towards the front of the grid.

"This was a great result, but it was difficult to overtake and qualifying was very important here," Verstappen continued in his post-race interview. "This does not mean that everything is now suddenly hosanna and that we are going to win all the races, but we can be very happy with this."

