Lando Norris' McLaren scrutinized by FIA after Japanese Grand Prix

The FIA have revealed that they inspected Lando Norris' MCL39 following the Japanese Grand Prix.

Formula 1's governing body routinely carries out inspections after a race, with a random car in the top 10 selected.

This time, it was Norris and McLaren chosen at random, with the team supplying both real-time and logged race data to the FIA. And, as confirmed by the FIA, Norris' car was found to be in conformance with the technical regulations.

Their report read: "Subject to those physical inspections were the on-car software, configurations and logged data,"

"All inspected items were found to be in conformance with the 2025 Formula 1 Technical Regulations."

Have McLaren lost their edge over Max Verstappen?

At the Japanese Grand Prix, Norris piloted his papaya machinery to second place, finishing behind four-time champion Max Verstappen after being unable to overtake the Dutchman.

Heading into this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen is now just one point behind Norris in the drivers' standings, despite the reigning titleholder bemoaning the performance of his Red Bull car so far this season.

Norris, on the other hand, has looked strong in the MCL39 alongside team-mate Piastri, with the McLaren stars taking a win each so far in 2025.

Both Norris and title rival Verstappen finished where they qualified last weekend, with many of the drivers complaining that dirty air had hampered their chances of improving on their starting positions thanks to the lack of overtaking opportunities at Suzuka.

This weekend, however, the entire grid should be able to capitalise on increased chances to overtake if they can adapt to the varying temperatures in Bahrain and high winds, but if Verstappen can maintain his progress at the wheel of the RB21, F1 fans could be in for more exciting battles at the front of the grid.

