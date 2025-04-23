IndyCar Today: Indy 500 testing start times, schedule, drivers including Kyle Larson and how to watch free

Drivers will take to the track in Indianapolis on Wednesday and Thursday for testing ahead of this summer's Indy 500.

The race itself won't take place for another month, on 25th May on the Memorial Day weekend, but drivers will get two days of running this week to get tuned into the track.

Kyle Larson is one of the drivers set to get the most out of the sessions, with this week likely to be the only time he sets foot in an IndyCar before the famous race and his attempt at the Memorial Day Double.

Larson won't join the track until the afternoon, with the first two hours from 10am (ET) reserved for veterans before rookies drive an orientation program and refresher tests from noon until 2pm.

After that, the track is open to all drivers from 2pm until the day's running ends at 6pm, with everyone returning at 9:30am on Thursday for a 'high boost' session until noon, with teams rehearsing their qualifying engine modes.

Drivers will then get to round out the week in the afternoon, with another all-drivers session from 2pm until 5pm.

Who is driving at the 2025 Indy 500 test?

Driver Team Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing David Malukas AJ Foyt Racing Marco Andretti Andretti Global Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Colton Herta Andretti Global Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Kyle Larson Arrow McLaren Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Jacob Abel Dale Coyne Racing Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Jack Harvey Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Ryan Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing Conor Daly Juncos Hollinger Racing Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Josef Newgarden Team Penske Will Power Team Penske

IndyCar Indy 500 testing start times

Day Session Eastern Time (EST) Central Time (CST) Mountain Time (MST) Pacific Time (PST) Wednesday Veteran drivers 10:05 AM – 12:00 PM 9:05 AM – 11:00 AM 8:05 AM – 10:00 AM 7:05 AM – 9:00 AM Wednesday Rookie orientation and oval refreshers 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Wednesday All drivers 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Thursday High Boost Session 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM 8:30 AM – 11:00 AM 7:30 AM – 10:00 AM 6:30 AM – 9:00 AM Thursday All drivers 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

How to watch Indy 500 testing live for free

All of IndyCar's Indy 500 pre-season testing will be streamed live on YouTube for free. You can find that stream here, or watch without leaving GPFans below.

READ MORE: NASCAR champion Kyle Larson criticized for 'embarrassing' social media post

Related