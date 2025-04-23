close global

IndyCar Today: Indy 500 testing start times, schedule, drivers including Kyle Larson and how to watch free

Drivers will take to the track in Indianapolis on Wednesday and Thursday for testing ahead of this summer's Indy 500.

The race itself won't take place for another month, on 25th May on the Memorial Day weekend, but drivers will get two days of running this week to get tuned into the track.

Kyle Larson is one of the drivers set to get the most out of the sessions, with this week likely to be the only time he sets foot in an IndyCar before the famous race and his attempt at the Memorial Day Double.

Larson won't join the track until the afternoon, with the first two hours from 10am (ET) reserved for veterans before rookies drive an orientation program and refresher tests from noon until 2pm.

After that, the track is open to all drivers from 2pm until the day's running ends at 6pm, with everyone returning at 9:30am on Thursday for a 'high boost' session until noon, with teams rehearsing their qualifying engine modes.

Drivers will then get to round out the week in the afternoon, with another all-drivers session from 2pm until 5pm.

Who is driving at the 2025 Indy 500 test?

Driver Team
Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt Racing
David MalukasAJ Foyt Racing
Marco AndrettiAndretti Global
Marcus EricssonAndretti Global
Colton HertaAndretti Global
Kyle KirkwoodAndretti Global
Kyle LarsonArrow McLaren
Christian LundgaardArrow McLaren
Pato O’WardArrow McLaren
Nolan SiegelArrow McLaren
Scott DixonChip Ganassi Racing
Alex PalouChip Ganassi Racing
Kyffin SimpsonChip Ganassi Racing
Jacob AbelDale Coyne Racing
Rinus VeeKayDale Coyne Racing
Jack HarveyDreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports
Ryan Hunter-ReayDreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports
Ed CarpenterEd Carpenter Racing
Christian RasmussenEd Carpenter Racing
Alexander RossiEd Carpenter Racing
Conor DalyJuncos Hollinger Racing
Sting Ray RobbJuncos Hollinger Racing
Marcus ArmstrongMeyer Shank Racing
Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank Racing
Felix RosenqvistMeyer Shank Racing
Devlin DeFrancescoRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Louis FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Takuma SatoRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Scott McLaughlinTeam Penske
Josef NewgardenTeam Penske
Will PowerTeam Penske

IndyCar Indy 500 testing start times

Day Session Eastern Time (EST) Central Time (CST) Mountain Time (MST) Pacific Time (PST)
Wednesday Veteran drivers 10:05 AM – 12:00 PM 9:05 AM – 11:00 AM 8:05 AM – 10:00 AM 7:05 AM – 9:00 AM
Wednesday Rookie orientation and oval refreshers 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Wednesday All drivers 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Thursday High Boost Session 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM 8:30 AM – 11:00 AM 7:30 AM – 10:00 AM 6:30 AM – 9:00 AM
Thursday All drivers 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

How to watch Indy 500 testing live for free

All of IndyCar's Indy 500 pre-season testing will be streamed live on YouTube for free. You can find that stream here, or watch without leaving GPFans below.

READ MORE: NASCAR champion Kyle Larson criticized for 'embarrassing' social media post

