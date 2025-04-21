NASCAR champion Kyle Larson criticized for 'embarrassing' social media post

NASCAR star Kyle Larson has come in for criticism after posing with a controversial figure in his latest Instagram post.

Larson had a rare Sunday off this past weekend with there being no Cup Series action, and it appears that the Hendrick Motorsports star made the most of his free time by attending a huge event with his family.

The WWE held the 41st annual WrestleMania event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday night, and Larson was in attendance with his wife, Katelyn, and their three children, according to his latest Instagram post.

However, that Instagram post has now caused huge disagreement among some NASCAR fans, with Larson coming in for plenty of criticism due to the fact that he is posing with YouTuber, entrepreneur, and WWE wrestler Logan Paul.

Kyle Larson slammed for Logan Paul post

At WrestleMania 41, Paul defeated AJ Styles in the ring, but the 30-year-old, who co-founded Prime Hydration, divides opinion among the general public.

Prime Hydration is one of Larson's partners, with Prime releasing the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports star's own limited edition drink earlier this month.

This perhaps explains the WrestleMania linkup, but Larson's post has clearly irked some of his fans.

"This is embarrassing for you," one Instagram user commented, getting 90 likes.

"I promise that you are so much better than this dude," another user added, this time attracting 80 likes.

The further you scroll down the comments, the more comments echoing similar sentiment there are. For example, one user wrote: "Nah this ain't it chief." Another, meanwhile, added: "Pretending this post didn't happen."

The most scathing of all read: "Don’t drink prime and don’t support s**m like the Paul brothers, you’re better than that."

It must be said, though, that whilst there was a lot of criticism, some fans loved the link-up.

"Damn right !! Logan Paul is a spectacular wrestler and although I don’t drink energy drinks, I can’t not talk about legends in the making," one user wrote.

"Thank you for sharing and you both are my favorites!!"

Another, meanwhile, shared their excitement at the prospect of a Prime livery, asking: "PRIME scheme when?"

"Hell yeah prime family!!" another user posted.

Larson is next back in action on track at Talladega next weekend, with the Jack Link's 500 taking place on Sunday, April 27.

