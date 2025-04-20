NASCAR Cup Series: Why there is no race today and when the action returns

With NASCAR's grueling, lengthy schedule, fans across the United States and the world are used to being able to watch their favorite drivers and teams race week in, week out.

However, those who tune into the Cup Series every weekend will have to find something else to do with their Sundays this time around, with no Cup Series action taking place today.

Indeed, whilst NASCAR's Xfinity Series and Truck Series have been racing at Rockingham Speedway this weekend, the Cup Series is having a rare off week over the Easter weekend.

Now, fortunately for us NASCAR nuts, this is the only time that the series is taking a moment away from the track for quite some time, with Cup Series action happening every single weekend from here on out until the end of the season.

Yes, you heard us correctly. There will be 28 Cup Series races taking place over the next 28 weekends, right the way through until the championship race at Phoenix in November.

It's already been a thrilling start to the season, and with months and months of action to come, we can't wait to see how it all plays out.

Why is there no NASCAR race today?

In the past, there have been 14 NASCAR races held on Easter Sunday, including three in the last three years. However, when NASCAR revealed its schedule for 2025, it was revealed that the Cup Series would not be racing on Easter Sunday once again.

Prior to 2022, NASCAR had a long history of not racing on Easter Sunday that stretched back over 50 years, barring one rescheduled event in 1989.

Clearly, that trend was bucked in recent years, but now, the tradition has been brought back.

The Xfinity Series and Truck Series did race this weekend, but, crucially, the Truck race took place on Friday night, whilst the Xfinity race took place on Saturday.

No NASCAR action will be taking place on Sunday, April 20th.

When is the next NASCAR Cup Series race?

The next NASCAR Cup Series race will take place next weekend on Sunday, April 27, at Talladega Superspeedway, with the Jack Link's 500 set to see 188 laps and 500.08 miles of racing around the 2.66-mile tri-oval.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also race at Talladega next weekend. However, there will be no Truck Series race at the Alabama track, with their next event coming at Texas Motor Speedway on May 2.

