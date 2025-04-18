NASCAR Race and Qualifying Today: Truck Series at Rockingham start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Whilst it may be a weekend off for the Cup Series, the NASCAR Truck Series continues today (Friday, April 18) with the Black's Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway.

Practice, qualifying, and race action are all set to take place today as a NASCAR national series makes a return to 'The Rock' for the first time since 2013.

Last time out in the Truck Series, Chandler Smith won the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, holding off 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to do so, which ultimately denied Larson the weekend sweep.

As a result of his victory, Smith has moved up to second in the latest Truck Series standings, although he still remains 18 points shy of current championship leader Corey Heim. Elsewhere, Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum, and Daniel Hemric round out the top five in that order heading into this weekend.

With that said, let's get into all the details you need to know ahead of today's practice, qualifying, and race action.

NASCAR Truck Series: Rockingham start times

NASCAR Truck Series action at Rockingham Speedway takes place today, Friday, April 18, 2025.

Practice is set to get underway at 12:30 pm ET, whilst qualifying action will start one hour later at 1:30 pm ET.

Race action, meanwhile, will start at 5pm ET.

Please find the start times converted to your local time zone and city below.

NASCAR Truck Series: Rockingham practice start times today

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 12:30 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 12:30 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 12:30 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 12:30 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 12:30 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 11:30 AM Pierre, SD (CT) 11:30 AM Nashville, TN (CT) 11:30 AM Des Moines, IA (CT) 11:30 AM Montgomery, AL (CT) 11:30 AM Mexico City, MX (CT) 11:30 AM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 10:30 AM Denver, CO (MT) 10:30 AM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 10:30 AM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 10:30 AM El Paso, TX (MT) 10:30 AM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 9:30 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 9:30 AM Seattle, WA (PT) 9:30 AM Portland, OR (PT) 9:30 AM San Francisco, CA (PT) 9:30 AM

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin hints at team EXIT as multiple penalties announced

NASCAR Truck Series: Rockingham qualifying start times today

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 1:30 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 1:30 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 1:30 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 1:30 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 1:30 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 12:30 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 12:30 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 12:30 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 12:30 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 12:30 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 12:30 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 11:30 AM Denver, CO (MT) 11:30 AM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 11:30 AM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 11:30 AM El Paso, TX (MT) 11:30 AM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 10:30 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 10:30 AM Seattle, WA (PT) 10:30 AM Portland, OR (PT) 10:30 AM San Francisco, CA (PT) 10:30 AM

NASCAR Truck Series: Rockingham race start times today

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 5:00 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 5:00 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 5:00 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 5:00 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 5:00 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 4:00 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 4:00 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 4:00 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 4:00 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 4:00 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 4:00 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 3:00 PM Denver, CO (MT) 3:00 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 3:00 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 3:00 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 3:00 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 2:00 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 2:00 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 2:00 PM Portland, OR (PT) 2:00 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 2:00 PM

READ MORE: Kyle Busch name-dropped as Kyle Larson doubles down on NASCAR criticism

How to watch NASCAR Truck Series on TV

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Practice and qualifying action from Rockingham Speedway on Friday can be watched on FOX Sports 2.

Race action, meanwhile, will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, with radio coverage also available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Sports Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

READ MORE: Cup Series champion says Chase Elliott isn't NASCAR's most popular driver

Related