NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Rockingham start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series continues today, Saturday, April 19th, with the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire at Rockingham Speedway.

Today's race marks the first Xfinity Series race, or Busch Series as it was known back then, at 'The Rock' since way back in 2004, and the first time that any national NASCAR series has raced at the track, barring Friday night's Truck race, since 2013.

In that last Busch Series race in 2004, Mark Martin was the winner at Rockingham for Braun Racing Dodge. It remains to be seen who will be the winner for today's race, with seven different victors so far in 2025, including Cup Series champion Kyle Larson last time out.

The Xfinity stars won't have Larson to contend with this weekend, however, meaning things are even more open. Justin Allgaier and Austin Hill have both tasted victory twice this campaign, with Jesse Love, Connor Zilisch, Brandon Jones, and Aric Almirola the other stars to win a race so far.

Heading into the weekend, Allgaier tops the Xfinity Series standings from Sam Mayer and Love, 83 and 109 points clear at the top, respectively, whilst Hill and Zilisch round out the top five, trailing the leader by 115 and 135 points apiece.

With all that said, let's get into the timing details ahead of today's action!

NASCAR Xfinity Series Rockingham race start time

Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway starts today (April 19, 2025) at 4 pm (ET). You can find the race start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 4 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 4 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 4 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 4 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 4 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 3 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 3 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 3 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 3 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 3 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 3 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 2 PM Denver, CO (MT) 2 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 11:30 AM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 2 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 2 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 1 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 1 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 1 PM Portland, OR (PT) 1 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 1 PM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV

In 2025, every single Xfinity Series race is set to be shown live on TV in the United States on The CW. The CW App will also stream live in-car cameras during races. As per NASCAR, streaming replays will also be available to watch on the CW app the next day.

Therefore, today's Xfinity Series action from Rockingham Speedway is available to watch on The CW.

Radio coverage of today's Xfinity Series race is also set to broadcast on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW Canada USA Network

