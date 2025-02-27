IndyCar 2025: St Pete Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The NTT IndyCar Series is finally back this weekend as the 2025 season prepares to kick off with the St Petersburg Grand Prix.

With the 2024 campaign having ended in September, it has been a long off-season for IndyCar fans eagerly awaiting the return to action. However, with a new exciting season upon us, several driver moves having been made, and a blockbuster new TV deal with Fox Sports to look forward to, it could be an incredible year for the series.

Of course, Alex Palou was the 2024 IndyCar champion, with the Chip Ganassi Racing star having won three of the last four drivers' titles, the only exception being Will Power's win for Team Penske in 2022.

Heading into 2025, Palou can make it three in a row, and four overall — a feat that would see him tied for championships with Mario Andretti, Sebastian Bourdais and Dario Franchitti.

Palou certainly won't have things all his own way, though. There is a long list of drivers that will be hoping to stop him this season, with the likes of Pato O'Ward, Colton Herta, Josef Newgarden, Scott Dixon, and Scott McLaughlin all having won races last year.

With that said, let's get into all of the details you need to know about this weekend's St. Pete action.

IndyCar St Pete start times

The 100-lap race starts on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at noon (ET). Here's the full IndyCar St. Pete schedule for the week converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York (ET) Chicago (CT) Denver (MT) Los Angeles (PT) London (GMT) Central Europe (CET) Friday, February 28 Practice 1 3PM 2PM 1PM 12PM 8PM 9PM Saturday, March 1 Practice 2 10AM 9AM 8AM 7AM 3PM 4PM Saturday, March 1 Qualifying 2:30PM 1:30PM 12:30PM 11:30AM 7:30PM 8:30PM Sunday, March 2 Race 12PM 11AM 10AM 9AM 5PM 6PM

How to watch NASCAR on TV

In the United States, IndyCar action this weekend and all season will be exclusively broadcast live on FOX Sports.

This weekend, first practice will be live on FOX Sports 1, with the second practice session being broadcast live on FOX Sports 2.

Qualifying, meanwhile, will be shown live on FOX Sports 1. Sunday's St. Pete Grand Prix, however, will be shown live on FOX.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Canada TSN, TSN+ Australia Stan Sport, Sky Sport United Kingdom Sky Sports F1 Spain Movistar+ France Canal+ Germany Sky Sports Belgium VOO Sport World Brazil ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East IndyCar LIVE Netherlands Ziggo Sport Italy Sky Portugal Sport TV Singapore IndyCar LIVE Japan NHK Hong Kong IndyCar LIVE Hungary Arena 4 Turkey S Sport

