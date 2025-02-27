IndyCar 2025: St Pete Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
IndyCar 2025: St Pete Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The NTT IndyCar Series is finally back this weekend as the 2025 season prepares to kick off with the St Petersburg Grand Prix.
With the 2024 campaign having ended in September, it has been a long off-season for IndyCar fans eagerly awaiting the return to action. However, with a new exciting season upon us, several driver moves having been made, and a blockbuster new TV deal with Fox Sports to look forward to, it could be an incredible year for the series.
READ MORE: Team Penske hand SHOCK test to former Red Bull F1 star
Of course, Alex Palou was the 2024 IndyCar champion, with the Chip Ganassi Racing star having won three of the last four drivers' titles, the only exception being Will Power's win for Team Penske in 2022.
Heading into 2025, Palou can make it three in a row, and four overall — a feat that would see him tied for championships with Mario Andretti, Sebastian Bourdais and Dario Franchitti.
Palou certainly won't have things all his own way, though. There is a long list of drivers that will be hoping to stop him this season, with the likes of Pato O'Ward, Colton Herta, Josef Newgarden, Scott Dixon, and Scott McLaughlin all having won races last year.
With that said, let's get into all of the details you need to know about this weekend's St. Pete action.
READ MORE: IndyCar announce HUGE change for iconic race
IndyCar St Pete start times
The 100-lap race starts on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at noon (ET). Here's the full IndyCar St. Pete schedule for the week converted to your time zone.
|Date
|Session
|New York (ET)
|Chicago (CT)
|Denver (MT)
|Los Angeles (PT)
|London (GMT)
|Central Europe (CET)
|Friday, February 28
|Practice 1
|3PM
|2PM
|1PM
|12PM
|8PM
|9PM
|Saturday, March 1
|Practice 2
|10AM
|9AM
|8AM
|7AM
|3PM
|4PM
|Saturday, March 1
|Qualifying
|2:30PM
|1:30PM
|12:30PM
|11:30AM
|7:30PM
|8:30PM
|Sunday, March 2
|Race
|12PM
|11AM
|10AM
|9AM
|5PM
|6PM
How to watch NASCAR on TV
In the United States, IndyCar action this weekend and all season will be exclusively broadcast live on FOX Sports.
This weekend, first practice will be live on FOX Sports 1, with the second practice session being broadcast live on FOX Sports 2.
Qualifying, meanwhile, will be shown live on FOX Sports 1. Sunday's St. Pete Grand Prix, however, will be shown live on FOX.
Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX
|Canada
|TSN, TSN+
|Australia
|Stan Sport, Sky Sport
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports F1
|Spain
|Movistar+
|France
|Canal+
|Germany
|Sky Sports
|Belgium
|VOO Sport World
|Brazil
|ESPN, TV Cultura
|Middle East
|IndyCar LIVE
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport
|Italy
|Sky
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|IndyCar LIVE
|Japan
|NHK
|Hong Kong
|IndyCar LIVE
|Hungary
|Arena 4
|Turkey
|S Sport
READ MORE: IndyCar star testing for F1 TEAM after Andretti influence
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton STARS for Ferrari whilst SHOCK team top the time sheets
- 3 uur geleden
IndyCar 2025: St Pete Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 47 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: COTA start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
McLaren star risks wreck in F1 testing as collision made with rival
- Today 16:35
F1 Testing Results: Lewis Hamilton THRASHES rivals in rain-affected session
- Today 12:26
F1 2025 Testing: When are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and others driving in Bahrain?
- Today 15:30