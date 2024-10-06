McLaren unveil most powerful car ever in EPIC social media reveal

McLaren have unveiled their most powerful car ever in an epic social media reveal launched on the 50th anniversary of their first F1 championship win.

The Woking-based outfit won their first constructors’ and drivers’ world title in 1974 with Emerson Fittipaldi, with McLaren going on to win seven more constructors' and 11 more drivers’ championships.

However, the team have not won a championship with a driver since Lewis Hamilton’s 2008 victory, and have waited even longer for another constructors’ title, which was last achieved in 1998.

McLaren now find themselves in the lead of the constructors’ standings for the first time since 2014, as Lando Norris pushes Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title.

Lewis Hamilton is the last driver to win a title with McLaren

Can Lando Norris win the championship?

McLaren unveil innovative car for 50th anniversary

As they enjoy their current on-track F1 success, McLaren have celebrated the 50th anniversary of their first championship win by unveiling their most powerful supercar ever on social media.

“The W1 has the highest power output ever from any McLaren combustion engine with epic power delivery from all-new Formula 1 derived 4.0-litre V8, high performance hybrid,” McLaren Automotive wrote on X.

“The striking design driven by aerodynamic excellence, with high downforce, low drag and ground-effect innovation pioneered by McLaren.”

The W1 has the highest power output ever from any McLaren combustion engine with epic power delivery from all-new Formula 1 derived 4.0-litre V8, high performance hybrid. The striking design driven by aerodynamic excellence, with high downforce, low drag and ground-effect… pic.twitter.com/PnxQEsYYlj — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) October 6, 2024

The W1 is the fastest accelerating road-legal McLaren ever, reaching 200km/h from standstill in a phenomenal 5.8 seconds.

“Combined with the stunning McLaren Active Long Tail, which, in race mode, extends backwards by 300mm, transforming the rear of the car and extending the working area of the diffuser,” McLaren wrote in their press release.

“The entire aero package produces a staggering 1,000-kg of downforce, five times that produced in road configuration. Shapeshifting aerodynamics at the touch of a button.”

Just like their F1 car, the W1 is a ground effect car and by activating it’s Race Mode it triggers the ‘most extreme transformation’ for the full all-out track performance.

