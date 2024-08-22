British racing star ECSTATIC as major milestone reached after heroic feat

A British racing star has revealed his joy following a recent milestone triumph ahead of what could prove to be his most challenging sporting endeavour to date.

Former driver and Channel 4 television pundit Billy Monger is preparing for a brutal record attempt in the name of Comic Relief later this year.

Having signed with Channel 4 as a commentator in 2019, Monger's recovery from a shocking F4 crash which left him needing to be partially amputated on both legs has been well-documented.

With his commentary and television appearances boosting his profile further, the 25-year-old has become a familiar face in the world of Formula 1.

Billy Monger interviews F1 stars as a commentator for Channel 4

With his road to recovery a source of inspiration for many following his accident in 2017, Monger is now set on conquering a further sporting feat.

Which record will Billy Monger attempt to break?

Having previously competed in F4 and even returning to motorsport after his life-changing accident to clinch podiums in F3, Monger has never been shy of combatting incredible sporting challenges.

Now, Monger will compete at the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona on October 26, with his sights set on breaking the record for the fastest double amputee on prosthetic legs.

Hoping to finish his race in under 16 hours, 26 minutes and 59 seconds, Monger’s journey will be filmed and set to air as a BBC One documentary next year.

Having completed his 'first actual event' in the run-up to his record attempt, Monger took to social media to share his elation over finishing his first half-marathon.

On his personal Instagram, Monger shared: "The Outlaw Half Nottingham.

"This was the first actual event I competed in to try and PREPARE myself as much as possible for KONA.

"The run course was particularly tricky & brutal for me as a Double Amputee with a good chunk of off-road to manage & overcome.

"This was the first time I’d ever attempted to Run a Half Marathon… but WE DID IT."

