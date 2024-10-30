Racing star breaks world record in NEW venture
Racing star Billy Monger has broken a world record after completing a monumental sporting feat.
The 25-year-old competed in domestic single-seater series British F4 in 2016 and 2017, where he suffered a near-fatal crash.
In April 2017, Monger was involved in an accident at Donington Park where he crashed into the back of Finnish driver Patrik Pasma at high speed, resulting in both of his legs needing to be amputated.
After an astonishing recovery from the crash, Monger returned to single-seater race cars in early 2018 and tested a Formula 1 car, the Sauber C30, in June of the same year.
Billy Monger breaks Ironman record for double amputee
In 2021, Monger added another accolade to his name, by completing a 140 mile triathlon across four days for Comic Relief, and has also appeared on TV shows including Race Across the World.
Now, the incredibly multi-talented racing star has become an Ironman, breaking the world record for a double amputee at the World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, after completing the challenge for Comic Relief.
He completed the 226.3km (140.6 miles) course in 14 hours 23 minutes 56 seconds, more than two hours inside the previous record.
Monger also finished the 3.8km swim in a remarkable 1:07:29, despite apparently being stung by a jellyfish, the 180km cycle in 7:26:50 and the marathon run in 5:26:26.
The racing star took to Instagram after the event, where Monger revealed his journey from crash to triathlon, as he promised there was more to come.
"Anything is possible. Sounds unlikely I know, but if you don’t believe it is possible yourself, you’ll never do it," he wrote.
"That’s not ever been me or what I’m about. I like to believe I can do anything I put my mind too.
"Mind over matter, one🦿 in front of the other. It’s got me to this point, and I’m still pinching myself about how far I’ve come on this rollercoaster of a journey…
"Even more to come? WHY THE HELL NOT!"
