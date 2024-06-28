F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 times - Hamilton falters in track limits drama
Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in the Styrian mountains, after Lewis Hamilton’s less-than-perfect session left him scrambling to find a time on his tyres.
The top ten drivers of the session were tight on time in SQ3, having essentially just a single lap to record a competitive lap time.
Hamilton faced track limits drama after having his lap time deleted at the start of SQ1, and never really recovered, with Mercedes team-mate George Russell looking strong and once again finishing ahead of the seven-time world champion.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, however, was the driver left red-faced during SQ3, failing to get over the line before the chequered flag after suffering issues in the pit lane. The incident meant the Monegasque failed to set a time in SQ3 and will start 10th.
McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will line up behind Verstappen for the sprint race, with Russell and Carlos Sainz rounding out the top five.
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2024
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]- 1:04:686
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.093
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.301
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.368
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.440
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.584
7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.322
8. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.415
9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.938
10. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
12. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
15. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
17. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
19. Alex Albon [Williams]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
How does F1 Sprint Qualifying work?
The shortened qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Saturday's sprint race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of SQ1, with a further five eliminated after SQ2.
Then SQ3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
