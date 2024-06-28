close global

Horner blasted by Jos Verstappen as bitter feud ERUPTS again

Jos Verstappen has continued his long-running war of words with Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner.

The Dutchman - who intermittently raced in F1 between 1993-2004 - has been embroiled in an ongoing spat with the Red Bull chief in 2024, previously claiming that the 50-year-old was responsible for creating tension in the team.

The comments came amid accusations made by a member of Red Bull's staff that Horner had displayed 'inappropriate behaviour', something he consistently denied and was ultimately cleared of following an independent investigation.

The feud has resulted in Verstappen Sr opting to stay away from many tracks this season, where he would normally be in attendance in support of his son and three-time world champion, Max.

The developments which have surrounded the duo have played some part in the ongoing speculation surrounding the future of the 26-year-old, whose contract is up at the end of 2026.

The reigning champion has been linked with a move to Mercedes in recent months, and his father previously added fuel to the fire by admitting they were assessing all options beyond 2026.

Max Verstappen's Red Bull future has come under scrutiny this season
Christian Horner has been involved in a number of off-track stories in 2024

Tensions rise ahead of Red Bull Ring return

Verstappen has now confirmed what his immediate future holds, but it appears that tensions between the family and the team persist.

Verstappen Sr had been scheduled to participate in this weekend's Legends Parade at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, an annual event which sees iconic teams and drivers take to the track.

However, he will now no longer feature, making clear why in comments to the Dutch media.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Verstappen revealed: "In the past few days I've heard from several sides that Christian Horner did everything he could to not let me drive, and otherwise to make sure that nothing would be filmed,"

Jos Verstappen was set to feature at the Red Bull Ring

"Then I think: 'Say it to my face'. It doesn't have to be this way for me, I find it very disappointing."

The 52-year-old had been due to drive the 2012 RB8 that secured Sebastian Vettel's third drivers' title with the team.

The Dutchman was set to join a host of other former F1 drivers in the event, with names such as Emerson Fittipaldi, Johnny Herbert, David Coulthard and Gerhard Berger also scheduled to participate.

