Red Bull reportedly make HUGE alteration to F1 star's contract
Red Bull's chief advisor Helmut Marko has reportedly committed his future to the championship leaders until 2026 after months of intra-team tension.
Since controversy emerged around team principal Christian Horner's alleged behaviour towards a female member of staff, Marko's future in the team has looked increasingly uncertain.
While Red Bull's investigation – which cleared Horner of any wrongdoing – is being appealed, reports suggested the Austrian was close to suspension due to his alleged connection to leaked information relating to the probe.
However, the motorsport mogul, who has overseen Red Bull's successful driver programme since the team's formation in 2005, avoided suspension.
Marko has now officially committed his future to the six-time world champions, according to De Telegraaf.
Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?
Marko's decision could have major ramifications on Max Verstappen's future as the Dutchman is very fond of the 81-year-old who originally signed him for Toro Rosso in 2015, before his three-championship wins.
Although Verstappen is tied down until 2028, De Telegraaf revealed the superstar's contract included an agreement that meant if Marko was forced out of the team, Red Bull's star driver would be free to leave.
However, it is now believed that as part of Marko's new agreement, that clause has been removed, much to the relief of Red Bull fans.
The news will come as a blow to Mercedes who had seemingly been hoping to poach the Dutchman from their title rivals, in order to replace Ferrari bound Lewis Hamilton.
